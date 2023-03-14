Another Storm Approaching Southern California with the Threat of Flooding

California weatherPhoto byAnna AtkinsonUnsplash

As Southern California continues to face the aftermath of previous storms, another atmospheric river-fueled storm is set to hit the region. This storm is expected to bring a round of rain and poses a threat of flooding to already saturated hillsides. The National Weather Service has issued flood watches for parts of the region.

The storm is predicted to arrive on Tuesday and continue through Wednesday, with moderate to locally heavy rain. The rain is expected to start light on Tuesday morning and intensify as the day progresses, peaking on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to take necessary precautions and prepare for potential flooding. Drivers are also encouraged to exercise caution while driving on wet and slick roads.

With the first three months of the year already exceeding precipitation averages, the incoming storm raises concerns about further damage to the region.

However, the good news is that by Wednesday afternoon, the storm is expected to move out of the region, leaving a dry evening and rest of the week.

In summary, Southern California is bracing for yet another round of rain and potential flooding as another atmospheric river-fueled storm is set to hit the region. Residents are urged to prepare and stay alert as the storm is predicted to bring moderate to locally heavy rain. The National Weather Service has issued flood watches for parts of the region, and drivers are advised to exercise caution on wet roads. The storm is expected to move out of the region by Wednesday afternoon, leaving a dry evening and rest of the week. Stay tuned for more updates on weather and news by following me.

