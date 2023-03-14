Another Storm Approaching Southern California with the Threat of Flooding

California weather Photo by Anna Atkins on Unsplash

As Southern California continues to face the aftermath of previous storms, another atmospheric river-fueled storm is set to hit the region. This storm is expected to bring a round of rain and poses a threat of flooding to already saturated hillsides. The National Weather Service has issued flood watches for parts of the region.

The storm is predicted to arrive on Tuesday and continue through Wednesday, with moderate to locally heavy rain. The rain is expected to start light on Tuesday morning and intensify as the day progresses, peaking on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to take necessary precautions and prepare for potential flooding. Drivers are also encouraged to exercise caution while driving on wet and slick roads.

With the first three months of the year already exceeding precipitation averages, the incoming storm raises concerns about further damage to the region.

However, the good news is that by Wednesday afternoon, the storm is expected to move out of the region, leaving a dry evening and rest of the week.

