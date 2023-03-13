Warrensburg man arrested for drunk driving and fleeing traffic stop

Drunk driving Photo by Patrick Robert Doyle on Unsplash

In Warrensburg, a man has been arrested after trying to flee a traffic stop. According to police, Ryan Barrett, a 26-year-old resident of Warrensburg, was pulled over on state Route 9 when he attempted to drive away. After a brief chase, he was stopped and taken into custody. The police report indicates that Barrett was driving with a suspended driver's license and was also intoxicated at the time of his arrest.

Barrett is now facing multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated (DWI), attempting to evade the police, and driving with a suspended license. He is set to appear in Warrensburg town court at a later date to answer these charges.

According to police reports, Barrett was uncooperative during the traffic stop and put himself and others in danger by attempting to flee. Authorities are reminding drivers to never drive under the influence and to follow traffic laws. The consequences of drunk driving can be severe, and it's important to prioritize safety on the road.

This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Not only is it against the law, but it can also lead to serious accidents that can result in injury or death. It is important to always designate a sober driver or use alternative transportation if you plan on drinking.

The Warrensburg police department is urging all drivers to be responsible and make smart decisions on the road. This includes not only refraining from driving while intoxicated, but also obeying traffic laws and wearing seat belts to ensure the safety of everyone in the vehicle.

As this case continues to develop, we will keep you updated with any new information that becomes available. Follow me for more news and updates on this story and others happening in our community.