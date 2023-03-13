Heavy, Wet Snow Expected to Cause Disruptions in New York

Storm update Photo by Jeffrey Blum on Unsplash

A major snowstorm is set to hit the East Coast starting Monday night and continuing into Tuesday, bringing significant amounts of heavy, wet snow. The First Warning team has issued an Alert Day, urging residents to prepare for the impact of the storm.

The storm is expected to start as rain and snow showers on Monday morning and will intensify as the day progresses, with rain likely to transition to snow as temperatures drop on Monday night. Snowfall will continue through Tuesday, with storm accumulations ranging from 8 to 14 inches in the valleys and up to 15-25 inches in the hills and mountains.

The heavy snowfall is expected to cause travel disruptions and hazardous driving conditions, leading to potential road closures and delays. Residents are advised to stay off the roads if possible and to prepare for power outages due to strong winds with gusts between 20-40 mph.

In addition to the potential impacts on transportation and power, the snowstorm may also cause damage to buildings and homes due to the weight of the wet snow. Residents are advised to check their roofs and clear any snow build-up to avoid potential structural damage.

As the storm approaches, residents are urged to prepare by stocking up on necessary supplies, such as food, water, and batteries, and to ensure that their heating systems are functioning properly. Additionally, it's essential to have a plan in place for any emergency situations that may arise.

The storm is expected to be a significant event for the East Coast, with widespread impacts across the region. Stay tuned for updates and follow us for more news and information on this developing story.