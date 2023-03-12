Body of Adult Male Found in Abandoned Building in Troy, New York

Troy - New York Photo by Campbell Jensen on Unsplash

Troy police are investigating after a body of an adult male was discovered in an abandoned building on 8th Street near Hoosick Street. The man was identified as being from the Capital Region, but his name has not yet been released. According to police, there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Police Investigating Death of Capital Region Man

The discovery of the body has left the community shaken and saddened. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity they may witness in the area. The Troy Police Department has assured the public that they are working diligently to investigate the matter and bring closure to the family of the deceased.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Troy Police Department.

No Suspicious Circumstances Reported by Authorities

This tragic news serves as a reminder to all of us to be aware of our surroundings and to report any unusual activity we may see. While Troy is generally considered to be a safe community, tragedies like this remind us that we can never be too cautious. It is important that we look out for each other and work together to keep our neighborhoods safe.

