Baker Stuart Manufacturing Complex unveiled at Chautauqua Lake Central School District

STEM Learning Photo by Lampos Aritonang on Unsplash

In celebration of Women’s History Month, Chautauqua Lake Central School District has recently unveiled its new Baker Stuart Manufacturing Complex. The school hopes to provide students from across the county with additional manufacturing opportunities and help them gain valuable experiences in state-of-the-art technology in plastics, wood, and composite production.

Dan McCray, the 7-12 grade manufacturing and technology teacher, stated that the new manufacturing complex provides students at CLCS with opportunities to learn and gain practical experiences through rapid prototyping, CAD and CAM programming and machining, and full-scale production processes. This new facility will complement the school's already existing Project Lead the Way engineering courses, and with the new Baker Stuart Manufacturing Complex, CLCS will be able to implement soft and technical skill sets with innovative materials into its manufacturing and production courses.

The newly renovated manufacturing space at CLCS required collaboration between the school district’s administration, teaching staff, and local industry stakeholders. Discussions with local stakeholders allowed the district to design a space and a program that would integrate technology that would be conducive to real-world applications and meet modern manufacturing standards.

CLCS students have been able to explore the project-based learning opportunities in the new manufacturing complex, providing ways for students to utilize their creativity and design skills in various projects. Middle and high school students are currently preparing to use the manufacturing complex’s computer numerical control laser engraving technologies.

The analytical skills included in the school's manufacturing program offer enormous benefits for all students, regardless of their career path. The school's goal is to provide the program not only for Chautauqua Lake students but also for students across the county. The manufacturing program not only provides students with training in manufacturing, welding, woodworking, and design, but also takes into consideration each student’s desire to find success in various STEM courses.

According to the school district, the manufacturing program offered at CLCS currently has half-day and full-day options available for students from other districts. The program challenges students to work together to solve problems, design and build various products, and spark ideas that could be used to launch future small business opportunities in the community.

The newly unveiled manufacturing complex is a great addition to the school district, and its students are now better equipped to learn and succeed in STEM-related fields. With the help of the manufacturing program and the new manufacturing complex, the school district is confident in providing valuable experiences to its students, making them more competitive in the workforce.