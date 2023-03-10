New York State Leaders Urged to Increase Funding for Local Road Repairs

Road repairs Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash

Local highway department heads and state officials have come together to rally for more state support for local highway repairs, calling for at least $270 million in extra funding. The rally, held at the state Capitol on Wednesday, was attended by over 100 town, village, and county highway superintendents, state leaders, and advocates. Officials cited steep increases in highway work costs and the reliance of upstate communities on state aid to support highway maintenance as reasons for the need for additional funding.

Assemblyman Philip A. Palmesano, who represents the western Southern Tier, pointed out that 87% of roads in New York State and 52% of the 18,000 bridges in the state are owned and maintained by local municipalities, with 40% of the miles driven on local roads. The plan supported by highway superintendents and state officials calls for an additional $200 million for standard funding requests and another $70 million for extreme winter recovery for the state's Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program (CHIPS). This would increase CHIPS funding for the 2024 fiscal year from $638 million to $908 million.

Along with the historic lack of investment, local officials are also concerned about the 22% increase in construction prices over the past year. Kevin P. Rooney, president of the County Highway Superintendents Association and highway superintendent for Wayne County, warned that these higher costs would lead to less highway work this year. Lewis County Highway Superintendent Timothy Hunt pointed out that delayed highway maintenance could result in significantly higher costs for rebuilding programs in the future.

Many highway departments statewide have already budgeted for more construction and maintenance in 2024, thanks to the boost provided by the American Rescue Plan Act. However, officials warn that seeing no increase to the CHIPS program this year could throw a wrench into local budgets. Officials also highlighted the issue of highway shoulder maintenance, criticizing part of the Complete Streets Act, passed by the state legislature in 2011, which calls for municipalities to consider adding sidewalks to rural roads and highways for pedestrians.

State officials expect bipartisan support for increasing CHIPS funding in the legislature's final drafts of next year's state budget. The highway superintendents and state officials hope that the rally will draw attention to the urgent need for more state support for local highway repairs and result in increased funding to support the maintenance of the state's roads and bridges.