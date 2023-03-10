Brooklyn, NY

A Killer with a Hazmat Suit Caught for Murder of UES Deli Worker

HARSHSHARMA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=232Ha1_0lEU7HAR00
KillerPhoto byDiane PicchiottinoonUnsplash

The NYPD and US Marshals have apprehended a killer, who donned a hazmat suit to rob delis and a bagel store, and murdered a deli worker in a botched robbery attempt. The killer, identified as Kimond Travis, was arrested on March 9th for a six-day crime spree across three boroughs. Mayor Eric Adams praised the police department's "great police work" in nabbing the hazmat killer.

According to police sources, Travis had at least three other robberies before being caught with some of the purloined items and a firearm. The police recovered two of the white tyvek suits that the killer wore, one on New Kirk Ave in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn and one at 3213 Park Ave, just minutes from the scene where he was apprehended.

During a press conference at police headquarters, Mayor Eric Adams supported Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey's call for customers to be required to drop their masks for several seconds upon entering a shop to be identified. The mayor proposed the same guidelines as airlines that require people to drop their masks for identification purposes.

The killer's arrest is a relief to the family and friends of the deli worker who was killed in the robbery attempt. The incident has highlighted the importance of increased vigilance and security measures, especially in the wake of the pandemic. With the ongoing crisis, it is essential to balance public safety and health while ensuring that businesses remain open and operate without fear of violent crimes.

The arrest of the hazmat killer has brought some respite to the city's residents, who are already grappling with the pandemic's consequences. The incident underscores the need for heightened security measures, especially in stores that are more vulnerable to robberies. It also highlights the need for law enforcement agencies to adopt new and innovative techniques to apprehend violent criminals quickly.

While the charges against Travis are still pending, his arrest is a significant achievement for the NYPD and US Marshals. The killer's apprehension is a testament to the tireless efforts of the law enforcement agencies, and it sends a clear message to criminals that the city will not tolerate violent crimes. The incident also shows that with better security measures, public safety and health can coexist in a balanced way.

In conclusion, the arrest of the hazmat killer is a significant achievement for the NYPD, and it sends a clear message to criminals that the city is not a safe haven for violent crimes. The incident also highlights the need for enhanced security measures and the adoption of new techniques by law enforcement agencies to apprehend violent criminals quickly.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# crime# NYPD# Homicide# Robbery# public safety

Comments / 0

Published by

As a Newsbreak content creator based in the USA, my goal is to provide readers with the most up-to-date and engaging news stories and content. I take pride in my ability to break down complex issues and present them in an accessible and compelling manner that resonates with audiences. Whether it's covering breaking news or diving deep into a long-form feature, I strive to bring a unique perspective and a fresh voice to every piece of content I create. With a focus on accuracy, timeliness, and impact, I aim to deliver content that informs, educates, and inspires readers.

653 followers

More from HARSHSHARMA

Warrensburg, MO

Warrensburg man arrested for drunk driving and fleeing traffic stop

In Warrensburg, a man has been arrested after trying to flee a traffic stop. According to police, Ryan Barrett, a 26-year-old resident of Warrensburg, was pulled over on state Route 9 when he attempted to drive away. After a brief chase, he was stopped and taken into custody. The police report indicates that Barrett was driving with a suspended driver's license and was also intoxicated at the time of his arrest.

Read full story

Heavy, Wet Snow Expected to Cause Disruptions in New York

A major snowstorm is set to hit the East Coast starting Monday night and continuing into Tuesday, bringing significant amounts of heavy, wet snow. The First Warning team has issued an Alert Day, urging residents to prepare for the impact of the storm.

Read full story
Troy, NY

Body of Adult Male Found in Abandoned Building in Troy, New York

Troy police are investigating after a body of an adult male was discovered in an abandoned building on 8th Street near Hoosick Street. The man was identified as being from the Capital Region, but his name has not yet been released. According to police, there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Uncertainty looms over the upcoming storm and temperature plunge in New York City

New York City braces for another winter storm and cold snap next week. Lower than average temperatures and strong winds expected after the storm passes. New York City is preparing for another storm system that could bring a significant amount of snowfall next week, according to the latest 10-day weather forecast. The forecast shows that the next storm could start as early as late Sunday, with Monday being more likely. However, there is still a lack of clarity on details, especially regarding snowfall and timing. One model projects lower snow totals and a faster storm system, while the other predicts significant snowfall for the area through Wednesday.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Snowfall Predicted for NY and NJ, with Possible Second Storm on the Way

Winter storms are expected to hit the tri-state area, bringing snow and rain over the weekend and another storm early next week. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for parts of New Jersey and New York, warning of 3-5 inches of snow in some areas, while northernmost parts of NJ, as well as NY's Orange, Sullivan, and Ulster counties could see up to 8 inches.

Read full story
2 comments
Yonkers, NY

One Dead, Over 40 Injured in Yonkers Fire Linked to Marijuana Cultivation Lamp

A fatal four-alarm fire that consumed a huge apartment building in Yonkers earlier this week has been blamed on an electric heating lamp used to grow marijuana, according to officials. The fire broke out around 1 a.m. on Wednesday at a six-story apartment building on Bronx River Road. The flames quickly spread, leaving one person dead and more than 40 injured, including dozens of firefighters. The entire 95-unit structure was destroyed, and hundreds of people were displaced.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago Bears Make a Bold Move: Acquires D.J. Moore in Exchange for Number One Overall Pick

In a trade that surprised many fans, the Chicago Bears agreed to send their number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for wide receiver D.J. Moore and several draft picks. While the Panthers may be setting themselves up for a franchise quarterback, the immediate impact is on the Bears' offense with Moore joining the team for his age-25 season.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago Bears Quarterback Justin Fields Reveals New Relationship with Instagram Model Gianna Carmona

As the NFL gears up for the upcoming season, it seems that Justin Fields, quarterback for the Chicago Bears, has found himself a new companion in the form of Instagram model, Gianna Carmona, with the couple already having taken a luxurious trip to Turks and Caicos, although it remains unclear if the relationship will be made public. Despite speculation about the Bears drafting a rookie quarterback to replace Fields, the team has reportedly made it clear they intend to stick with him as their starter next season.

Read full story

Baker Stuart Manufacturing Complex unveiled at Chautauqua Lake Central School District

In celebration of Women’s History Month, Chautauqua Lake Central School District has recently unveiled its new Baker Stuart Manufacturing Complex. The school hopes to provide students from across the county with additional manufacturing opportunities and help them gain valuable experiences in state-of-the-art technology in plastics, wood, and composite production.

Read full story

New York State Leaders Urged to Increase Funding for Local Road Repairs

Local highway department heads and state officials have come together to rally for more state support for local highway repairs, calling for at least $270 million in extra funding. The rally, held at the state Capitol on Wednesday, was attended by over 100 town, village, and county highway superintendents, state leaders, and advocates. Officials cited steep increases in highway work costs and the reliance of upstate communities on state aid to support highway maintenance as reasons for the need for additional funding.

Read full story
1 comments

New Jersey Women's Fight for Equality Shows the Way Forward for Gender Equity

As Women’s History Month unfolds, there is growing concern about the pace of gender equality in the world. This sentiment was echoed by Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, who recently said that it will take 300 years to achieve gender equality at the current rate of progress. Guterres cited a rollback of reproductive rights in the U.S. and limits on women’s education in Afghanistan as examples of setbacks.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Standoff in Lincoln Heights Ends with Gunman's Death and Three Officers Hospitalized

A standoff following a shooting in Lincoln Heights, east of downtown Los Angeles, ended with the death of the gunman, an armed parolee. Three Los Angeles Police Department officers were hospitalized after they were shot during a confrontation with the suspect outside an apartment building. All three are expected to survive, with the LAPD describing their injuries as serious. The officers, who are members of the LAPD's Metropolitan K-9 Unit, are now in a stable condition.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

California declares state of emergency in 21 counties as more storms approach

California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in 21 counties, including five in the greater Bay Area, as the state braces for another round of atmospheric rivers and storms. Storms are forecast to hit California through mid-March, and many areas are already grappling with flooding, power outages, and damage from recent record rainfall and snow storms. The emergency proclamation issued Wednesday is aimed at providing disaster response and relief in San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, and Monterey counties, among others.

Read full story
1 comments

Silicon Valley Bank Plummets 60%, Halts Trading as Talks of Sale Surface

Silicon Valley Bank Shares Plummet Again by 60% amid Pressure on Banking Sector. Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a Santa Clara-based financial institution, saw its shares tumble for a second consecutive day, causing the entire banking sector to take a hit. On Friday, the bank’s shares were down by 62% in premarket trading before being halted, and concerns have grown that more banks could incur heavy losses on their bond portfolios. This development has caused a stir among founders and venture capital investors, who were already worried about SVB’s surprise announcement on Wednesday to raise $2.25 billion in stock.

Read full story

Miley Cyrus' 'Endless Summer Vacation': A Powerful Reflection on Love and Self-Discovery

Miley Cyrus’ ‘Endless Summer Vacation’: A Powerful Reclamation of Love and Self As the world celebrates Women’s History Month, Miley Cyrus, a pop culture icon and trailblazer, returns with her eighth studio album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’. A love letter to Los Angeles and, more importantly, herself, the album is a potent reclamation of power and identity.

Read full story
1 comments
The Villages, FL

Florida Applebee's customer killed after second shooting; patron with concealed weapons permit fires back.

A shooting took place at a Central Florida Applebee's restaurant, where a man was shot and killed by a customer with a concealed weapons permit after being involved in another shooting outside the restaurant. The incident occurred around 1:15 a.m. in The Villages, located about an hour outside of Orlando. The man was involved in another shooting outside the restaurant just 15 minutes prior to the deadly shooting. The employees inside the restaurant locked the doors and called 911 after hearing three gunshots. A woman who was already inside the restaurant opened a side door and let the man inside, where another altercation occurred. It was at this point that a customer, who has a concealed weapons permit, shot and killed the man. The victim has not been identified, and no further details have been released, including whether the person who shot the man was involved in the earlier altercation.

Read full story
6 comments
North Fort Myers, FL

Termites Swarm Southwest Florida Homes After Unusually Cold Winter and Hurricane Ian Recovery

Southwest Florida residents are facing a new problem amidst the recovery from Hurricane Ian and an unusually cold winter: termites. Eva Knight, a resident of North Fort Myers, recently spotted winged bugs flying close to her home and initially mistook them for flying ants. However, upon contacting experts at Truly Nolen, she learned that they were termites.

Read full story
Council Bluffs, IA

Nikki Haley Proposes Changing Retirement Age and Limiting Benefits for Wealthier Americans

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is calling for changes to the retirement age and limiting Social Security and Medicare benefits for wealthy Americans. At a town hall in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Haley said that changing the retirement age for younger generations is the first step in creating a sustainable system. However, her campaign did not immediately respond to CNN's inquiry about what age she would set as the new retirement age.

Read full story

Tiger Woods' Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman Sues Over NDA and Mansion Dispute

Tiger Woods, the world-renowned golfer, finds himself in the midst of a legal battle with his former girlfriend, Erica Herman. The couple's split has become increasingly complicated, with their legal disputes now becoming public knowledge. The pair ended their relationship in October of last year, and since then, they have been caught up in legal troubles, including a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) dispute and a lawsuit.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy