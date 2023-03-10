New Jersey Women's Fight for Equality Shows the Way Forward for Gender Equity

women's history Photo by Museums Victoria on Unsplash

As Women’s History Month unfolds, there is growing concern about the pace of gender equality in the world. This sentiment was echoed by Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, who recently said that it will take 300 years to achieve gender equality at the current rate of progress. Guterres cited a rollback of reproductive rights in the U.S. and limits on women’s education in Afghanistan as examples of setbacks.

However, it’s not just on the global stage where progress has been slow. The state of New Jersey offers a stark reminder of how long the fight for gender equity can be. For women in the Garden State, the women’s suffrage movement was a battle to restore a right that had been lost.

New Jersey’s first constitution in 1776 granted voting rights to “all inhabitants of this colony of full age, who are worth fifty pounds…and have resided within the county…(for) twelve months.” A 1790 amendment clarified that this law applied to both men and women. And women voted. The Museum of the American Revolution found over 200 women voters on old polling lists, with 15 women voting in Chester's 1807 elections. But this right was soon taken away.

Accusations of fraud, voter intimidation, corruption, sexism, and partisan politics led state legislators to restrict suffrage to taxpaying, white male citizens in 1807. Some believed the state constitution had been misinterpreted from the start, while others claimed the 50-pound requirement led to fraud. Some even alleged that men were dressing up as women to vote multiple times.

It took until 1920 for women’s voting rights to be established through the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. In 1857, Lucy Stone, the first woman from Massachusetts to receive a college degree, refused to pay property taxes in East Orange, citing the famous phrase "no taxation without representation." But her belongings were seized and auctioned to cover her lien. A dozen years later, Elizabeth Cady Stanton of Tenafly attempted to vote but was blocked by men guarding the ballot box.

Women's History Photo by Austrian National Library on Unsplash

The history of Women’s History Month can be traced back to 1987 when it was created as Women’s History Week by the Education Task Force of Sonoma County, California. It was later expanded to a month following a Congressional declaration. Since 1995, every president has made annual proclamations designating March as Women’s History Month.

In a recent proclamation, President Joe Biden said that more needs to be done to break down the systemic barriers to full and equal participation in the economy and society that women face. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the persistent inequalities that women face. The National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice reported an increase of over 8% in domestic violence incidents following pandemic-related lockdown orders in 2021. Globally, UN Women found an overall increase in violence against women and girls during the pandemic, partly due to a reduction in support services as resources were redirected.

Officials with the National Domestic Violence Hotline have reported record numbers of calls, leading to exceptionally long wait times. Monthly calls, chats, and texts seeking support for relationship abuse reached nearly 80,000 a month on average in 2022.

As Women’s History Month continues, it’s clear that there is still a long way to go to achieve gender equality. However, the struggles and triumphs of women in New Jersey and around the world offer inspiration and hope for future progress.