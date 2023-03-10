Standoff in Lincoln Heights Ends with Gunman's Death and Three Officers Hospitalized

Lincoln heights shooting Photo by tasnimnews

A standoff following a shooting in Lincoln Heights, east of downtown Los Angeles, ended with the death of the gunman, an armed parolee. Three Los Angeles Police Department officers were hospitalized after they were shot during a confrontation with the suspect outside an apartment building. All three are expected to survive, with the LAPD describing their injuries as serious. The officers, who are members of the LAPD's Metropolitan K-9 Unit, are now in a stable condition.

The incident occurred at approximately 4 pm when the officers were looking for the parolee in connection with an extortion investigation and a violation of parole rules. Upon finding the suspect, he barricaded himself inside a shed and refused to surrender, despite several attempts by the officers to coax him out, including the use of a gas "chemical agent." K-9 officers were also called in to help. The officers returned fire, but it is unclear if the suspect was hit.

The standoff between the police and the suspect lasted several hours before the suspect was declared dead. The suspect has been identified as Jonathan Magana, a known gang member with a lengthy criminal record.

Following the incident, the LAPD declared a citywide tactical alert, and officers began swarming the area to search for the accused gunman. A tactical alert is a preliminary step taken by authorities to mobilize personnel that includes the redistribution of on-duty individuals. The alert was lifted after the standoff ended at around 9 pm.

The incident has sparked concerns about the rise in violence in the city, particularly in areas known for gang-related activity. Mayor Karen Bass expressed her support for the injured officers, stating that they were more concerned about their colleagues than their own injuries. The incident serves as a reminder of the dangers that law enforcement officers face daily and the importance of supporting them in their efforts to keep our communities safe.