California declares state of emergency in 21 counties as more storms approach

California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in 21 counties, including five in the greater Bay Area, as the state braces for another round of atmospheric rivers and storms. Storms are forecast to hit California through mid-March, and many areas are already grappling with flooding, power outages, and damage from recent record rainfall and snow storms. The emergency proclamation issued Wednesday is aimed at providing disaster response and relief in San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, and Monterey counties, among others.

Storms Photo by Jeffrey Keenan on Unsplash

Last week, a state of emergency was issued for 13 counties statewide, including Sonoma County, and the governor activated the California Guard and State Operations Center. As an atmospheric river approaches the Bay Area, communities are preparing for high winds and possible flooding. A flood watch is in effect for the region from Thursday afternoon through Sunday morning, and a wind advisory is in effect for the entire Bay Area and Central Coast on Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon. Lingering rain is expected to continue into the weekend, with yet another atmospheric river expected next week, according to the National Weather Service.

The latest declaration comes as California is still reeling from the aftermath of the Caldor Fire that burned through over 219,000 acres and destroyed over 1,000 structures. The state has also been facing drought conditions that have resulted in water rationing in some areas. The heavy rainfalls have caused concern over potential landslides and flooding in areas impacted by the wildfires.

The storms and atmospheric rivers hitting California are caused by a combination of climate change and weather patterns. Climate change has caused an increase in the frequency and severity of extreme weather events like hurricanes, heatwaves, and wildfires. The atmospheric rivers are narrow bands of water vapor in the atmosphere that can carry as much water as the Amazon River, causing severe flooding when they hit land.

The state of emergency declaration is aimed at providing much-needed support and resources to the impacted communities, and officials are urging residents to stay informed and take necessary precautions to stay safe during the storms. As California faces the brunt of the impacts of climate change, it is essential to take proactive steps towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions and implementing climate adaptation measures to build resilience against future extreme weather events.