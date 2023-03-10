Silicon Valley Bank Plummets 60%, Halts Trading as Talks of Sale Surface

Silicon Valley Bank Photo by Wance Paleri on Unsplash

Silicon Valley Bank Shares Plummet Again by 60% amid Pressure on Banking Sector

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a Santa Clara-based financial institution, saw its shares tumble for a second consecutive day, causing the entire banking sector to take a hit. On Friday, the bank’s shares were down by 62% in premarket trading before being halted, and concerns have grown that more banks could incur heavy losses on their bond portfolios. This development has caused a stir among founders and venture capital investors, who were already worried about SVB’s surprise announcement on Wednesday to raise $2.25 billion in stock.

SVB’s CEO, Greg Becker, held a call with clients on Thursday to calm their fears after a 60% tumble in the stock. However, shares were still halted in premarket trading for news pending. According to sources familiar with the matter, the bank is in talks to sell itself after attempts to raise capital have failed. This could potentially affect other major banks, with JPMorgan Chase, for example, already down 0.41% early on Friday after tumbling 5% on Thursday.

The negative shock among investors has raised concerns about the banking sector. SVB's forced sale of all its available-for-sale bonds at a $1.8 billion loss, as its startup clients withdrew deposits, has caused alarm. Additionally, the collapse of crypto-focused Silvergate bank has sparked another wave of deposit withdrawals, according to sources.

Investors are also concerned about the lack of support from SVB’s funding base of tech start-ups, an area hit hard by the slumping stock market and surging rates. Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund and other large venture capital firms have reportedly instructed their portfolio companies to pull their funds from SVB. These factors have led to speculation by hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman that a government bailout could be the next step if private investors can't help shore up confidence in the California lender.

SVB's move to sell “substantially all” of its available-for-sale securities, which consisted mostly of U.S. Treasurys, and the over $90 billion in held-to-maturity securities, which may incur losses unless it is forced to sell them before maturity to cover fleeing deposits, have compounded investor anxiety. The consistently rising interest rates set by the Federal Reserve have caused the value of Treasuries to decline, with the iShares 20+ Treasury Bond ETF down by 24% in the last 12 months.

The mounting pressures on SVB has caused the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF to tumble by 3.3% in premarket trading on Friday, following an 8% drop on Thursday. The Financial Select SPDR Fund was down 0.5% following a 4% decline on Thursday. Signature Bank, which is known to cater to the crypto sector, was also off by 8% in premarket trading following a 12% decline on Thursday. First Republic Bank was down by 22% following a 17% tumble on Thursday.

In conclusion, the ongoing crisis at SVB and its potential impact on the banking sector have left investors anxious and nervous.