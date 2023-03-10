Miley Cyrus' 'Endless Summer Vacation': A Powerful Reflection on Love and Self-Discovery

Miley Cyrus Photo by bing

Miley Cyrus’ ‘Endless Summer Vacation’: A Powerful Reclamation of Love and Self As the world celebrates Women’s History Month, Miley Cyrus, a pop culture icon and trailblazer, returns with her eighth studio album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’. A love letter to Los Angeles and, more importantly, herself, the album is a potent reclamation of power and identity.

Known for her vibrant personality, Cyrus has been uncharacteristically low-key since her New Year’s Eve special with Dolly Parton. However, with the release of ‘Endless Summer Vacation’, Cyrus’s unique sound and style are back with a bang. The album exudes mystery and intrigue, which is unusual for an artist who usually wears her heart on her sleeve.

The album delves into the complex and often messy process of rebuilding oneself after a heartbreak. The dreamy ‘Rose Colored Lenses’ takes the listener back to the best days of a relationship, while ‘Muddy Feet’ featuring Sia on backing vocals, finds Cyrus fighting back after being wronged. The album also contains ‘You,’ a bar room ballad that appears to reject heteronormative expectations.

‘Endless Summer Vacation’ is Cyrus’s ode to LA, the city she moved to as a teenager when she landed her career-launching role in the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana. The album is divided into an ‘AM’ opening portion and a ‘PM’ closing section. The latter has a slinky seediness and a grime that is reminiscent of the city's nightlife. Cyrus’s seasoned genre-hopping skills are on full display in ‘Island,’ a reggae-flecked track that feels like something new for Cyrus.

The album’s opening stretch finds Cyrus in more familiar musical territory. ‘Thousand Miles’ is a collaboration with Brandi Carlile, ‘You’ showcases Cyrus’s powerful throaty vocals, and ‘Jaded’ echoes the anthemic ‘90s alt-rock sound. The album’s most significant curveball, ‘Handstand,’ a psychedelic fever dream co-written by transgressive American film director Harmony Korine, is a nod to Cyrus's ‘Dead Petz’ era.

‘Endless Summer Vacation’ is not Cyrus’s boldest or most visionary album. However, it is a powerful reclamation of love and self that reflects who she is as an artist and a person in 2023. It is an album that holds the listener's attention from start to finish and leaves them wanting more.

As Cyrus continues to work out what she wants from relationships, ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ proves that she is an artist who is not afraid to take risks and grow as a musician. This album is a testament to her journey of self-discovery and the importance of reclaiming one’s power and identity.