Florida Applebee's customer killed after second shooting; patron with concealed weapons permit fires back.

A shooting took place at a Central Florida Applebee's restaurant, where a man was shot and killed by a customer with a concealed weapons permit after being involved in another shooting outside the restaurant. The incident occurred around 1:15 a.m. in The Villages, located about an hour outside of Orlando. The man was involved in another shooting outside the restaurant just 15 minutes prior to the deadly shooting. The employees inside the restaurant locked the doors and called 911 after hearing three gunshots. A woman who was already inside the restaurant opened a side door and let the man inside, where another altercation occurred. It was at this point that a customer, who has a concealed weapons permit, shot and killed the man. The victim has not been identified, and no further details have been released, including whether the person who shot the man was involved in the earlier altercation.

The incident comes as the nation grapples with a surge in gun violence, particularly in light of several mass shootings that have occurred in recent years. The debate over gun control measures has become a heated topic, with some advocating for stricter gun laws to curb gun violence, while others argue that such measures would infringe on Second Amendment rights. Florida has been a particularly contentious state in the gun control debate, with its "Stand Your Ground" law and permissive concealed carry laws coming under scrutiny in recent years.

In response to the shooting, the Applebee's chain released a statement expressing their condolences to the victim's family and stating that they were fully cooperating with the police investigation. The company also stated that they had offered counseling to the employees who were present during the incident. The shooting has left the community shaken and residents concerned about their safety. Authorities have not yet released any information about the motive for the shootings, and the investigation is ongoing.