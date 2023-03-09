Termites Swarm Southwest Florida Homes After Unusually Cold Winter and Hurricane Ian Recovery

Southwest Florida residents are facing a new problem amidst the recovery from Hurricane Ian and an unusually cold winter: termites. Eva Knight, a resident of North Fort Myers, recently spotted winged bugs flying close to her home and initially mistook them for flying ants. However, upon contacting experts at Truly Nolen, she learned that they were termites.

Termites Photo by Bianca Ackermann on Unsplash

According to pest control experts, termites thrive in warm, humid environments, making Florida an ideal location for them. The heavy rains and flooding caused by hurricanes can also create conditions that are ideal for termites to thrive.

As a result, pest control companies are warning residents to take preventative measures to protect their homes from termite infestations. These measures include keeping firewood and mulch away from the home, fixing any leaks or moisture issues, and having regular inspections from a professional pest control company.

While termites are often associated with causing structural damage to homes, they can also have other negative impacts. For example, termites can cause damage to trees and other vegetation, which can have a ripple effect on the environment.

In addition to taking preventative measures, it is important for residents to be aware of the signs of a termite infestation. These signs include the presence of mud tubes or tunnels on the walls or foundation of the home, discarded wings from swarmers, and hollow-sounding wood.

Overall, while termites may seem like a small problem in the grand scheme of things, they can have significant negative impacts on homes and the environment. As such, it is important for residents to take preventative measures and be aware of the signs of a potential infestation in order to protect their homes and property.