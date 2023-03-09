Nikki Haley Proposes Changing Retirement Age and Limiting Benefits for Wealthier Americans

Entitlement reform Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is calling for changes to the retirement age and limiting Social Security and Medicare benefits for wealthy Americans. At a town hall in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Haley said that changing the retirement age for younger generations is the first step in creating a sustainable system. However, her campaign did not immediately respond to CNN's inquiry about what age she would set as the new retirement age.

Haley emphasized that while changes are needed to salvage the programs, older Americans should not see any cuts to their benefits. “You focus on the new generation, you focus on what’s next,” said Haley, who previously served as US ambassador to the United Nations under former President Donald Trump.

Haley's position on entitlement reform has already been the subject of attacks from both President Joe Biden and former President Trump. Biden has accused Republicans of wanting to cut Social Security and Medicare, while Trump has recently released a video calling on Republicans to never vote to cut "a single penny" from those programs, despite his administration's budget proposals including cuts to social programs.

At the Conservative Political Action Conference last weekend, Trump alleged that some members of his party "want to raise the minimum age of Social Security to 70, 75 or even 80 in some cases" and "are out to cut Medicare to a level that it will no longer be recognizable."

Entitlement reform has been a politically controversial issue for years, with some advocating for cuts to save the programs while others argue that such cuts would harm vulnerable populations. Haley's call for changing the retirement age and limiting benefits for wealthier Americans is likely to continue to spark debate among politicians and voters alike.