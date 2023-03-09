Tiger Woods' Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman Sues Over NDA and Mansion Dispute

TIGER WOODS Photo by Teslashub

Tiger Woods, the world-renowned golfer, finds himself in the midst of a legal battle with his former girlfriend, Erica Herman. The couple's split has become increasingly complicated, with their legal disputes now becoming public knowledge. The pair ended their relationship in October of last year, and since then, they have been caught up in legal troubles, including a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) dispute and a lawsuit.

Herman has filed a $30 million lawsuit against a homestead trust that Woods controls in Hobe Sound, Florida. She claims that the trust made defamatory allegations about how she obtained $40,000 that belonged to her. The lawsuit also alleges that Woods locked her out of their shared mansion, which they had an "oral tenancy agreement" to share for six years.

Herman is also seeking to be released from the NDA she signed in 2017. She argues that the NDA cannot be enforced under the federal Speak Out Act, which prohibits judicial enforceability of such agreements in disputes involving sexual assault or harassment. Woods' homestead trust is trying to enforce the NDA to move the dispute into private arbitration.

The legal battle has brought to light the intricacies of Woods and Herman's relationship. Herman claims that she was forced out of the Florida home through "trickery," which is in violation of Florida law and the oral tenancy agreement. Woods established the trust in 2017, with the only beneficiaries being himself and his children, and the only asset it has is the residence in question.

This legal drama has put Woods back in the news headlines, and not for his golfing abilities. Fans and onlookers are closely watching the case unfold, with many wondering about the intricacies of his relationship with Herman and the fallout of their split.

While the legal battle between Woods and Herman continues, it remains to be seen how it will all end.