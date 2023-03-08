Chris Rock's Special Brings Up 2016 Oscars Slap and Entanglement Issues

The Oscars slap has once again become a topic of discussion a year after it happened. This time, it resurfaced after Chris Rock's Selective Outrage Netflix special. Towards the end of the show, Rock commented on the slap and blamed Jada Pinkett Smith for all the troubles in Will Smith's life. Rock cited the 2016 entanglement between Pinkett Smith and himself over that year's Oscars and other issues. However, a source close to Pinkett Smith informed PEOPLE that she had no involvement in the tension between Rock and Will. The source said that Jada has not been involved in any of it other than being heckled. The source also revealed that Chris has been obsessed with Jada for almost 30 years, which is why he chose her hometown as the venue for his Netflix special.

The source pointed out that Jada had played a crucial role in starting the 2016 movement with the Academy Awards to address the lack of Black members. The source further questioned why Rock would bring up such an issue. Chris claimed that Jada had asked him to step down from hosting the Oscars due to Will Smith's snub for his role in Concussion. However, the source dismissed these claims, stating that Jada publicly praised Chris as the perfect Oscars host for the job in a Facebook post.

Rock's Netflix special continues to stream in full on the platform. While he made several valid points about the current state of society, his comments about Jada and Will's marriage have caused controversy. Many viewers criticized Rock for dragging Jada's name through the mud, claiming that his obsession with her is unsettling. Meanwhile, Jada has not publicly addressed the matter, and Will Smith has remained silent as well. As the Oscars continue to face criticism for lack of diversity and inclusivity, it is unfortunate that the conversation has once again shifted to a personal matter.