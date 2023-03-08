Millions of Americans Face Reduction in SNAP Benefits Amid Federal Unwinding of Pandemic-Era Assistance

As of March 2022, approximately 16 million households in the United States receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will see a decrease in the size of their benefits. The federal government is winding down pandemic-era assistance, which means that SNAP recipients will receive an average of $82 less in benefits this month, according to the Food Research & Action Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zNqh2_0lBhfBzW00
Empty Grocery Store in New YorkPhoto byWestarmoney

While some households will experience a reduction of $250 or more, the majority of SNAP beneficiaries are working families, elderly individuals, or people with disabilities, with two-thirds of households including children. This decrease in benefits will be coupled with the increasing cost of food, causing a financial burden for many individuals and families.

Linda Jones, the co-founder of a food distribution nonprofit based in Alabama, states that those who are already struggling will be hit the hardest. The reduction in SNAP benefits will make it even more challenging for them to afford basic necessities like food.

The SNAP program is a vital resource for millions of Americans who are struggling to make ends meet. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, SNAP benefits have helped to reduce poverty and food insecurity, as well as improve health outcomes for recipients.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=270OQr_0lBhfBzW00
Importance of SNAP for familiesPhoto byMikhail Nilov

However, the reduction in benefits highlights the need for a more comprehensive solution to address food insecurity in the United States. While the federal government has taken some steps to address the issue, such as increasing funding for school meal programs and expanding access to healthy food, more needs to be done to ensure that all Americans have access to affordable and nutritious food.

Organizations like the Food Research & Action Center and local food distribution nonprofits are working to help fill the gap left by the reduction in SNAP benefits. However, it is essential that the government continues to invest in programs that address food insecurity, particularly as the economic fallout from the pandemic continues to impact millions of Americans.

