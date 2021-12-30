Tips For Moving In New York City

Moving to a new place in New York City can be exciting and stressful at the same time. Initially, when you think about moving, you might feel a lot of panics. This might make you lose all of your logical thoughts. Even though you live in New York City, which is known as a chaotic and fast-paced city. People move in different ways. What should you do first? Hire a moving company? What might be going through your head right now? Then, take a deep breath and calm down. This is within your grasp. If you want a stress-free move here are some tips for moving whether you're moving across the country or just down the street in NYC.

To make your New York move go as smoothly as possible, we've compiled our top ten moving advice from thousands of successful relocations.

New York City envato

First and foremost, go through your possessions

The more you can get rid of, the better! Cut down on how much "stuff" you have in your home or apartment to pack. Dressers, kitchen cabinets and under the bed are all places to look for things you don't need. If you haven't used something in the last year, don't be afraid to give it away. The fewer things you bring, the easier it will be to pack and unpack. It's best to do this right away when you start thinking about moving. Even if you don't move, it's always good to clean up your space.

Organize documents

With so many things to consider while relocating, it's easy to lose track of what you've got. It's best to put all of the most important documents in one place. Moving contacts, rental agreements, mortgage paperwork, and other things could be on the list.

Start now.

A stress-free move is achievable if you start packing sooner rather than later. Before moving day, you don't want to be scrambling to find a place for everything in your moving boxes. While you may not be able to prepare a month in ahead, start packing as soon as you know you'll be leaving. This is not the kind of task you want to put off until the last minute.

Pack wisely

The key to a stress-free trip is to pack smartly and strategically. Remove things you don't need. We tend to keep a lot of things that we don't even need. Downsizing might be a good idea if you're moving anyway. Give your things away or just throw them out. But keep in mind that in New York City, it's against the law to throw away electronics or metals in your regular trash. As long as you take the right steps and throw things away from the right way, you can get rid of anything, including all types of furniture.

Make sure you have everything you need to pack your things. You can use a sharpie or a marker to clearly label the contents of your boxes. Do not just throw things into boxes. Make sure that your bedding is in one box, your kitchen utensils and appliances in another, your towels in a third, and so on. You can start by putting your off-season clothes in a cardboard box or a suitcase. Using a suitcase makes your clothes easy to find and saves space in your boxes for other things. Things you don't use very often should be packed first, and things you use more often should be packed closer to your move.

Consider your alternatives

Moving everything yourself? If so, you might want to ask family or friends for help. Moving is a big job, but when you don't have to do it alone, it's a lot easier. Moving by yourself or with the help of friends? You'll need a truck to move your bigger things. Make sure to show your appreciation for their help by giving them a pizza lunch or saying that you'll help them move if the need comes up again. Hire professional movers if you don't want to burden your family with the work. This will help ease the stress of moving. Make sure to keep in mind that this option will cost you more than moving yourself. Before you hire a professional moving service, do some research and get at least three quotes from three different moving companies to make sure you're getting a fair price for your move.

Make pet-related plans

During the move, where will your pets be and where will they get their food and water? Make sure you ask these questions as you pack everything up and start moving into a new place. It's a good idea to keep your pets inside while you're moving things out of your old house and into the moving truck. Wherever you are, make sure that you have enough food, water, and toys. People with dogs might want to pay extra attention when they move to a new place because dogs have a tendency to want to mark their territory and they might also be scared or overwhelmed by the big change. This is why you might want to pay extra attention when you get there. Take them out on a regular basis to avoid any accidents.

Plan your organisation

Make moving easier by getting things in order. The best way to keep things in order when you're packing is to number each box. As soon as you're done, write down the box number and all of its contents on an Excel spreadsheet or in a notepad. If you look at box one, you'll find dish towels, utensils, oven mitts, and the knife block. Having a list of things you need at your new location can make it easier for you to find what you're seeking when you need it.

Snap pictures

Prior to relocating with a moving agency, it's a good idea to take pictures of your things. Before moving into a new property, it's a good idea to take photographs of the area. These may be useful if there are any disputes or if you want your security deposit returned in the future. Another thing to do before you unplug and pack your electronics is to take a picture of how they're set up to help remember where each cord goes in your new home.

Prevent extra costs

It's almost certain that you want your security deposit back in full if you have one. Whether you do or not, you don't want to be charged for leaving your apartment a mess. The last thing you need is to pay for cleaning that you don't need. When moving, set aside some extra time to clean your apartment. If you don't want to wait until the last minute, do it a few days before the move. Basic cleaning items such as brooms, mop, sponges, paper towels, and disinfectants are all you'll need to get started. Also do not forget to change your address .

Prepare your moving bag

It will be hard to find things like a toothbrush or deodorant if your whole life is in boxes. On moving day, make sure you pack a bag with things you might need. This bag should have things like toiletries and a new set of clothes.

Conclusion

Moving is one of the most stressful things you can do, but it's also so much fun! With a new move comes a new beginning. So enjoy your first night in your new apartment with champagne and pizza while unpacking because new memories await!