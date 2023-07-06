HSU Announces 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame Class

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ athletic hall of fame committee has announced its 2023 class

HSU Athletic Hall of Fame Class Photo by HSU Athletics

after its annual meeting on Friday, June 30.

The 2023 class features a pair of two-time All-Americans, a three-time ASC player of the year and All-American and a two-time ASC player of the year.

The induction ceremony will be Oct. 13 as part of Homecoming festivities at Hardin-Simmons.

MITCH ASTON

MEN’S TENNIS

2001 - 2003

The most decorated men’s tennis player in the non-scholarship era for the Cowboys, Mitch Aston was a NCAA qualifier in singles and doubles and a three-time American Southwest Conference Player of the Year in his three seasons playing for the Cowboys. Aston went 78-14 in his career in singles and in doubles play went 61-13. He and Matt Parkhill advanced to the NCAA Semifinals in the 2002 National Tournament, earning all-American status. He also won the single and doubles portion of the ASC Individuals Tournament for three straight seasons, the only player to ever do so. He led the Cowboys to a pair of American Southwest Conference titles, earning ASC Tournament MVP honors. He was named American Southwest Conference player of the week nine times in his three-year career. Aston graduated from Hardin-Simmons and is the boys golf coach at Abilene Cooper.

REGAN DIXON

BASEBALL

2007-2010

Dixon is the only two-time All-American in the history of the Hardin-Simmons baseball program. He was named an All-American as a junior and senior and it was easy to see why. He is the school’s all-time leader in batting average. He hit .403 for his career, becoming the only Cowboy to hit .400 for his career. He also did it with power ranking first all-time in slugging percentage (.748) and is the all-time home run king at HSU with 34 career home runs. His power swing to right center was a perfect fit for Hunter Field. He also has the highest on-base percentage in school history with an amazing .484. He ranks third in RBIs with 144. He has the best two seasons in batting average hitting .444 as a sophomore and .437 as a senior. He had 16 home runs as a junior to set the school record which still stands and had 13 as a senior, which is the second-most as a Cowboy in a season. He also set the school record for RBIs in a game with nine against Austin College in 2008. He was a two-time first-team all-region selection and was a three-time All-ASC selection. Dixon is married to former HSU softball player Lacie Cole and they have two children and live in Grapevine where he works for Southwest Sales.

ANDREA GILBRETH McMINN

WOMEN’S SOCCER

1997-2000

Gilbreth put together one of the most productive careers of any Cowgirl. She ranks third all-time with 70 goals scored and she is fourth with 173 points. She was a four-year starter and a four-time first-team all-ASC selection. She was twice named the American Southwest Conference player of the year and she helped the Cowgirls win three ASC titles in her career. She was named all-region on two different occasions. She lives in Abilene and is the owner of West Texas Pools and Spas.

ADAM HERNANDEZ

FOOTBALL

2001 - 2004

Hernandez is one of the strongest athletes ever at Hardin-Simmons and was a dominating offensive lineman for some of the best teams in the Division III era. He was a two-time first-team All-American as an offensive guard and was the ASC offensive lineman of the year as a junior and senior. Despite playing in Alan Wartes’ pass-happy scheme the Cowboys set a school record in the Division III era in 2004 averaging 250.7 yards per game on the ground many times running right behind him. No other HSU team has averaged more than 225 yards per game. He was twice named a first-team all-ASC selection and was a second-teamer as a sophomore. He played defensive tackle as a freshman. Known for his work in the weight room he is famous for wearing a t-shirt around campus that said “I squat trucks.” He lives in Midland and has a successful tire business.

