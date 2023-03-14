Council Announces Carlton Stepping Away from ASC Commissioner Role

ASC Photo by ASC

RICHARDSON, Texas --- The American Southwest Conference Council of Presidents announced today that Commissioner Amy Carlton will step away from her position with the league by June 30. Carlton has been a member of the NCAA Division III conference staff for over 21 years, first as assistant commissioner under Fred Jacoby and as commissioner since July 2006.



"It has been an honor over the two decades to work with my assistant commissioners and the ASC presidents, athletics administrators and faculty representatives, support staffs, coaches and students who embrace the Division III philosophy and commitment to intercollegiate athletics as part of a full academic and campus experience," Carlton said.



During Carlton's tenure, ASC teams posted NCAA Division III national team and individual championships, including three in football, national team runner-up finishes, and claimed regional championships. Carlton managed internal governance and operations updates, including the addition of the Senior Woman Administrators as an ASC administrative governance council and organization of administrative committees. She oversaw expansion of the annual and sport awards programs, including implementing the Distinguished Scholar-Athlete team in all championship sports and the ASC Woman and Man of the Year awards; instituted the SAAC Leadership Forum, and revised conference championship event operations.



"The Conference is thankful for the work Amy has done with the membership, first in her supporting role to Fred Jacoby and then as commissioner for the last 17 years," said Eric Bruntmyer, president of Hardin-Simmons University and chair of the ASC Council of Presidents. "During her tenure, the Conference witnessed national championships and deep tournament runs, and gained the attention of institutions and conferences across the country through student, administrator and coach leadership roles within Division III and professional organizations."



In addition to the American Southwest Conference, Carlton has been an active member of the Division III Commissioners Association serving as a member of the Executive Board, the Championships Committee, and the Sportsmanship and Ethical Conduct Committee. She collaborated with commissioners in co-sponsoring Division III legislative proposals and worked in partnership with the West Region commissioners on several projects, notably a white paper on Division III championships access. Carlton has been a member of the Division III Technology Users Group since its inception and assisted Division III Championships as a tournament site representative.



With the ASC leadership change, the Council of Presidents announced formation of a search committee to engage qualified candidates for the role as American Southwest Conference commissioner. A description of the position is available by contacting Bruntmyer [email: eric.bruntmyer@hsutx.edu]. Nominations may also be submitted directly to Bruntmyer. The ASC Commissioner Search Committee will review materials and seeks to have a decision by May 31.



"While we look to the past and the many successes of the ASC, the Conference looks toward the future and continuing to build on the excellence of our student-athletes, coaches, athletic directors, administrators, and universities," Bruntmyer said.