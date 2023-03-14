Council Announces Carlton Stepping Away from ASC Commissioner Role

Hardin-Simmons University

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dw3ht_0lHnQxjf00
ASCPhoto byASC

RICHARDSON, Texas --- The American Southwest Conference Council of Presidents announced today that Commissioner Amy Carlton will step away from her position with the league by June 30. Carlton has been a member of the NCAA Division III conference staff for over 21 years, first as assistant commissioner under Fred Jacoby and as commissioner since July 2006.

"It has been an honor over the two decades to work with my assistant commissioners and the ASC presidents, athletics administrators and faculty representatives, support staffs, coaches and students who embrace the Division III philosophy and commitment to intercollegiate athletics as part of a full academic and campus experience," Carlton said.

During Carlton's tenure, ASC teams posted NCAA Division III national team and individual championships, including three in football, national team runner-up finishes, and claimed regional championships. Carlton managed internal governance and operations updates, including the addition of the Senior Woman Administrators as an ASC administrative governance council and organization of administrative committees. She oversaw expansion of the annual and sport awards programs, including implementing the Distinguished Scholar-Athlete team in all championship sports and the ASC Woman and Man of the Year awards; instituted the SAAC Leadership Forum, and revised conference championship event operations.

"The Conference is thankful for the work Amy has done with the membership, first in her supporting role to Fred Jacoby and then as commissioner for the last 17 years," said Eric Bruntmyer, president of Hardin-Simmons University and chair of the ASC Council of Presidents. "During her tenure, the Conference witnessed national championships and deep tournament runs, and gained the attention of institutions and conferences across the country through student, administrator and coach leadership roles within Division III and professional organizations."

In addition to the American Southwest Conference, Carlton has been an active member of the Division III Commissioners Association serving as a member of the Executive Board, the Championships Committee, and the Sportsmanship and Ethical Conduct Committee. She collaborated with commissioners in co-sponsoring Division III legislative proposals and worked in partnership with the West Region commissioners on several projects, notably a white paper on Division III championships access. Carlton has been a member of the Division III Technology Users Group since its inception and assisted Division III Championships as a tournament site representative.

With the ASC leadership change, the Council of Presidents announced formation of a search committee to engage qualified candidates for the role as American Southwest Conference commissioner. A description of the position is available by contacting Bruntmyer [email: eric.bruntmyer@hsutx.edu]. Nominations may also be submitted directly to Bruntmyer. The ASC Commissioner Search Committee will review materials and seeks to have a decision by May 31.

"While we look to the past and the many successes of the ASC, the Conference looks toward the future and continuing to build on the excellence of our student-athletes, coaches, athletic directors, administrators, and universities," Bruntmyer said.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# hsutx# hardinsimmonsuniversity# hardinsimmons# ASC# Athletics

Comments / 0

Published by

The mission of Hardin-Simmons University is to be a community dedicated to providing excellence in education enlightened by Christian faith and values.

Abilene, TX
102 followers

More from Hardin-Simmons University

Abilene, TX

Campus Improvements Continue to Shine

The Hardin-Simmons University cafeteria has been under construction since 2021. A massive expansion of space, seating, and windows, with new food opportunities through kitchen upgrades and food stations, has created a buzz on campus.

Read full story

HSU Outstanding Young Alumni – Allison (Causey) Kendrick ’14

Hardin-Simmons University is proud to celebrate the accomplishments of Allison (Causey) Kendrick ’14 as an Outstanding Young Alumni Award for 2023. Allison (Causey) Kendrick graduated from HSU in 2014 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications. She has since built a successful career working with community and state entities to promote tourism and economic growth in Texas. She is currently the executive director of the Texas Plains Trail Region, an award-winning Texas Historical Commission program.

Read full story

HSU Outstanding Young Alumni – Jenny Van Dorf

Hardin-Simmons University is proud to celebrate the accomplishments of Jenny (Bell) Van Dorg ’07 as an Outstanding Young Alumni Award for 2023. Jenny (Bell) Van Dorf studied Public Relations and Advertising at Hardin-Simmons, graduating in 2007 with a Bachelor of Behavioral Science degree. She currently serves as director of marketing and communication for Del Sol Food Company, the manufacturer of BRIANNAS Fine Salad Dressing, the number one premium salad dressing distributed worldwide.

Read full story

HSU Outstanding Young Alumni – James Jesse ’04

Hardin-Simmons University is proud to celebrate the accomplishments of James Jesse ’04 as an Outstanding Young Alumni Award for 2023. James Jesse attended Hardin-Simmons University, graduating in 2004 with a Bachelor of Arts in English and Philosophy. As a person whose family experienced generational poverty, James found freedom and opportunity through his HSU education. Since graduation, he has devoted his life to helping others in the same way.

Read full story
Abilene, TX

Celebrate Women's History Month with Hardin-Simmons University

March is Women’s History Month and March 8 is International Women’s Day. Throughout the month, like all awareness days, we are reminded to listen to people’s stories and to give them the space to be heard.

Read full story

Hardin-Simmons Professor to Speak at The Grace Museum

Enjoy a FREE public History Talk as we celebrate Women’s History Month! Thursday, March 9, at The Grace Museum. Tiffany Fink, Ph.D. | Professor of History, Hardin-Simmons University.

Read full story
Abilene, TX

Hardin-Simmons Professor Receives Honor from National Healthcare Provider Organization

(Alexandria, VA) – Jennifer Eames from Abilene, Texas has been recognized as a Distinguished Fellow of the American Academy of PAs (AAPA). Dr. Eames is the founding PA Program Director at Hardin-Simmons University and has been a PA for 20 years.

Read full story
Arcata, CA

Cru Nips Cowboys Late On Senior Day

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s basketball team fell to Mary Hardin-Baylor 95-90 in American Southwest Conference action at the Mabee Complex on Saturday afternoon.

Read full story
Waco, TX

Cowgirls Beat UMHB On Senior Day

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s basketball team beat Mary Hardin-Baylor 84-67 on Saturday afternoon at the Mabee Complex to finish off an undefeated run through the American Southwest Conference.

Read full story
Abilene, TX

Hardin-Simmons Hosts Free Christian Concert

ABILENE- Wednesday, February 22, 2023, Hardin-Simmons University will host a free Christian concert, featuring Remedy Drive, at 6:00 p.m. in Behrens Auditorium. The concert is open to all in the Big Country, aged 0-100.

Read full story

Donor Wall of Honor Unveiled

On February 16, 2023, Hardin-Simmons University unveiled the Donor Wall of Honor, established by President Eric Bruntmyer and members of the Board of Trustees and Administrative Council. The Donor Wall of Honor will pay ongoing tribute to individuals and organizations who have made significant lifetime contributions in support of Hardin-Simmons and our students. This permanent campus fixture will recognize those who have supported HSU in the past and who continue to give in the future.

Read full story

Hardin-Simmons Nationally Ranked for Affordability

Hardin-Simmons University has been named one of the nation’s “Best Affordable Colleges” by Colleges of Distinction in its inaugural list of “Affordable Colleges of Distinction for 2023.”

Read full story
Abilene, TX

HSU Partners with Special Olympics Texas

ABILENE- Thursday, February 23, 2023, Hardin-Simmons University will participate in the Polar Plunge to support local Special Olympic Texas Athletes. Special Olympics Texas invites you to take part in Dunk the President!

Read full story
Abilene, TX

HSU to Share Construction Updates with Ceremonies and Tour

On Thursday, February 16, 2023, Hardin-Simmons University will share updates on three construction projects: The new Donor Wall and updates to Logsdon Chapel and Abilene Hall. Donors who have impacted Hardin-Simmons throughout the decades will be recognized with the unveiling of a new permanent structure at 9:30 AM. Etched into Lueders limestone and attached to Moody Student Center, this new Donor Wall serves as a visible reminder of and thank you to the many people and groups who have supported HSU.

Read full story
Abilene, TX

Cowboys Complete Season Sweep Of McMurry

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s basketball team beat McMurry for the second time in three days with a 98-83 win on Saturday afternoon at Kimbrell Arena. McMurry controlled most of the first half and led 35-25 with 5:33 to play in the half. The Cowboys responded with a run to cut the deficit to 49-46 at halftime.

Read full story
Abilene, TX

Cowgirls Bury School Record 19 3-Pointers In Rout of McMurry

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s basketball team started strong and never let up in a 120-66 win over crosstown opponent McMurry in American Southwest Conference action at Kimbrell Arena.

Read full story
Arcata, CA

HSU Alumni Spotlight: Paul Box ’02 Takes on the World Marathon Challenge

Paul Box running in the BCS MarathonPhoto byPaul Box. Today marks the start of the World Marathon Challenge, where HSU Alumni, Paul Box, will be running 7 marathons, on 7 continents, in 7 days. With less than 200 people to ever finish the challenge, Paul has been preparing for an adventure of a lifetime.

Read full story
Alpine, TX

Parmer’s Late Three, Kiser’s Big Night Lifts Cowgirls By Lobos

ALPINE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s basketball team never led in the second half until Parris Parmer buried a 3-pointer with :05 to play to give the Cowgirls a 90-89 win over Sul Ross State in American Southwest Conference action on Thursday night in Alpine.

Read full story
Marshall, TX

Cowgirls Finish Off Season Sweep of East Texas Baptist

MARSHALL, Texas – Hardin-Simmons' No. 15 ranked women's basketball team picked up a huge American Southwest Conference road win, 67-56, at East Texas Baptist on Thursday evening.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy