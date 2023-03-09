HSU Outstanding Young Alumni – Allison (Causey) Kendrick ’14

Hardin-Simmons University is proud to celebrate the accomplishments of Allison (Causey) Kendrick ’14 as an Outstanding Young Alumni Award for 2023.

Allison (Causey) Kendrick graduated from HSU in 2014 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications. She has since built a successful career working with community and state entities to promote tourism and economic growth in Texas. She is currently the executive director of the Texas Plains Trail Region, an award-winning Texas Historical Commission program.

Photo by Hardin-Simmons University

While at HSU, Allison served almost two years as communications assistant to Dr. Tim Chandler in the HSU Communications Department, designing and implementing multiple advertising and social media campaigns.

She can trace her interest in the tourism industry to her student days at HSU, when she completed a project about the Charles Goodnight House for Dr. Chandler’s advertising class and, in 2012, accepted a job with the Abilene-based Texas Forts Trail Region. Allison became head of communications for the agency, which HSU graduate Margaret Hoogstra directed. Allison coordinated the organization’s social media, website, marketing, and regional tourism efforts and worked state-wide travel and trade shows.

After graduating from HSU, Allison joined the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau in 2015 as technology marketing manager. She coordinated the agency’s technology and workflow, overseeing their website and computer programs and creating bid proposals for groups and conventions.

In 2019, Allison moved to Lubbock when she accepted the job of Texas Plains Trail Region executive director. There she is responsible for promoting heritage tourism and economic development throughout 52 counties of West Texas.

When Allison began her job with the Texas Plains Trail, her path came full circle. The Charles and Mary Ann Goodnight Ranch, which she had carefully researched as a student years before, was debuting as Texas’ newest state historic site. The site was in Allison’s region and administered by Allison’s employer, the Texas Historical Commission. It was clear to Allison that God had set a plan into motion many years before. The connections she made in college through Dr. Chandler and the Forts Trail helped her step smoothly into her new role and build relationships within the West Texas region she serves.

Allison holds several professional certifications, including Texas Destination Marketer and Basic Public Information Officer certifications, as well as certifications from FEMA’s Emergency Management Institute Community Preparedness. She is hospitality certified by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and a Certified Tourism Executive of the Texas Travel Industry.

Outside of the office, Allison has been active in several organizations, serving on the boards of the Texas Forts Trail, the Abilene Downtown Association, Meals on Wheels, and the Swenson House Historical Society. She is a graduate of Leadership Abilene.

While at HSU, Allison was a member of HSU Sweethearts. She served on the Alumni Association Board of Directors from 2019-2021.

Allison lives in Lubbock, Texas, with her husband Koby, a 2012 HSU graduate.