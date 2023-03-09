HSU Outstanding Young Alumni – Jenny Van Dorf

Hardin-Simmons University is proud to celebrate the accomplishments of Jenny (Bell) Van Dorg ’07 as an Outstanding Young Alumni Award for 2023.

Jenny (Bell) Van Dorf studied Public Relations and Advertising at Hardin-Simmons, graduating in 2007 with a Bachelor of Behavioral Science degree. She currently serves as director of marketing and communication for Del Sol Food Company, the manufacturer of BRIANNAS Fine Salad Dressing, the number one premium salad dressing distributed worldwide.

After graduating from HSU, Jenny joined Blue Bell Creameries, one of North America’s largest ice cream companies, serving as public relations market specialist until 2016, when she became public relations manager. During a period of rapid expansion, Jenny oversaw the company’s promotion, product releases and market development as Blue Bell entered new markets and opened dozens of additional facilities. Jenny managed strategic communication and developed an extensive sales training program for thousands of employees. She planned and developed photo shoots, training and tourism videos, and worked with multiple external PR firms. During a widely reported consumer crisis, Jenny guided public relations, served as spokesperson and managed internal and external communication. Blue Bell saw a return to success following the challenging time.

In 2020 Jenny moved to join Del Sol Food Company, overseeing all BRIANNAS advertising and promotional campaigns, communication strategies and new product development and introduction. She has launched the company’s award-winning first advertising campaign, managed a successful and award-winning rebranding of company packaging, and overseen an expansion of product offerings into additional lines, including marinades and croutons.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Jenny regularly lends her experience and abilities to numerous charities and nonprofits. She has been a board member for the Texas Arts and Music Festival since 2015, helping develop the 2016 inaugural event, which over 4,000 people attended. A volunteer with the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, Jenny became the youngest-ever serving board member when she began a three-year tenure in 2015. She is also a graduate of Leadership Washington County.

While a student at HSU, Jenny was active in student government, serving as a sophomore representative-at-large, junior class president and senior class president. She organized the senior class gift fundraising, managed PR for Western Heritage Day and was publicity chair for HSU student life, promoting events, organizing volunteers and coordinating student activities on campus.

As an HSU Leadership Studies Program member, Jenny coordinated a Tri-Collegiate community celebration and acted as the HSU host/hostess program director, working directly with the university president. She also served as a team leader for a Students in Free Enterprise National Competition presentation and the American Advertising Federation National Student Advertising Competition. She was a member of Freshco, a leadership organization with Baptist Student Ministries.

From 2008 to 2014, Jenny served on the Hardin-Simmons Board of Young Associates.

Jenny lives in Brenham, Texas, with her husband Phil, a 2006 HSU graduate.