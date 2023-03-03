Hardin-Simmons Professor to Speak at The Grace Museum

Celebrate Women's History Month Photo by The Grace Museum

Enjoy a FREE public History Talk as we celebrate Women’s History Month! Thursday, March 9, at The Grace Museum.

Tiffany Fink, Ph.D. | Professor of History, Hardin-Simmons University.

“Half the Population, Only Half the Court: Title IX and Women’s Collegiate Basketball in Texas”

Through 1971, accepted practices of gender discrimination restricted female basketball players at all levels from crossing mid-court; they played a game known as half-court basketball or six-on-six. Teams set three permanent offensive players, called forwards, and three permanent, defensive players, called guards, and only forwards could shoot. The full-court press was “men’s work” and was considered by some to be too strenuous for women and girls. Even after the 1972 enactment of what is commonly known today as Title IX, many forces, including prominent Texans, slowed the implementation of the now-celebrated amendment. Public and private educational institutions dragged their feet in fulfilling the requirements of Title IX. Yet, across Texas, women’s collegiate basketball teams drew larger and larger crowds by the late 20th Century, filling gymnasiums and sports centers to cheer for their “girls.”

This program coincides with The Grace Museum’s Cultural Heritage: Women’s History Exhibition on view in the 3rd Floor History Galleries during the month of March.

About the Speaker

Dr. Tiffany Fink, professor of history, joined the faculty of Hardin-Simmons University in 2001. Dr. Fink’s principal academic influences at Texas Tech consisted of: Drs. Donald R. Walker, Paul H. Carlson, Allan J. Keuthe, Joe E. King, and John M. Howe, with whom she completed graduate coursework in the histories of Texas, the Southwestern United States, Native American cultures, Latin America, economics and the United States, Medieval Europe, and the early Christian church.

At HSU, Fink teaches courses related to the histories of the United States and Latin America, including: Texas and the Southwestern United States, the American West, Native American Studies, Mexico and the Caribbean, Twentieth Century Latin America, and Cultural Geography. Additionally, Dr. Fink teaches several courses for first-year students. In her courses, she explores human attachment to place and the struggle for freedom within various groups in American history, areas reflective of recent research and publication.

She also works with students in a variety of ways outside the classroom through offering local field trips, sponsoring students at history conferences, advising students about the wide array of professions available to history majors, and serving as faculty advisor for Phi Alpha Theta National Honor Society for History. She also serves as a patroness for Sigma Alpha Iota Music Fraternity. Each year, Dr. Fink organizes the Guy Caldwell Western Heritage Lecture series which celebrates the western heritage of Hardin-Simmons University and the region surrounding Abilene.

Professional affiliations include: West Texas Historical Association, Texas State Historical Association, Panhandle-Plains Historical Society, Phi Alpha Theta, and Sigma Alpha Iota.