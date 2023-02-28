Hardin-Simmons Professor Receives Honor from National Healthcare Provider Organization

Dr. Jennifer Eames, Director of the Physician Assistant Program, was named a Distinguished Fellow of the American Academy of PAs (AAPA). Photo by Hardin-Simmons University

(Alexandria, VA) – Jennifer Eames from Abilene, Texas has been recognized as a Distinguished Fellow of the American Academy of PAs (AAPA). Dr. Eames is the founding PA Program Director at Hardin-Simmons University and has been a PA for 20 years.

Jennifer Eames earned this national recognition due to her outstanding contributions to patient care and the profession during her years as a PA. She also demonstrated significant dedication and involvement in the Abilene/Big Country region.

Dr. Eames has provided notable service leading multiple global medical mission trips abroad with PA students including most recently serving in Kenya. She also is an elected board member of the national organization the Physician Assistant Education Association and is a past-president of the Texas Academy of PAs. Dr. Eames is a published author and has many notable professional presentations to her credit.

Previously, PA Eames served as the Vice-Chair and a faculty member at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) in Galveston. She is a graduate of UTMB, University of Nebraska, and Nova Southeastern University where she earned her doctoral degree in Health Science. Dr. Eames has also practiced clinically in gastroenterology, infectious disease, and family medicine throughout her career.

The Distinguished Fellow program was established by AAPA in 2007 to recognize the exceptional contributions of PAs to the profession through professional achievement, leadership, professional interaction, learning, and community service. After acceptance into the program, Distinguished Fellows continue to contribute to the work of AAPA and the PA profession. This distinction is earned by less than 2% of the entire AAPA membership.

PAs are medical professionals who diagnose illness, develop and manage treatment plans, prescribe medications, and often serve as a patient’s principal healthcare provider. With thousands of hours of medical training, PAs are versatile and collaborative.

Educated at the master’s degree level, PAs practice in every state and in every medical setting and specialty, improving healthcare access and quality.

About AAPA

AAPA is the national membership organization for all PAs. PAs are medical professionals who diagnose illness, develop and manage treatment plans, prescribe medications, and often serve as a patient’s principal healthcare provider. Learn more about the profession at aapa.org and engage through Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.