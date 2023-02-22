Donor Wall of Honor Unveiled

Donor Wall of Honor at Hardin-Simmons University Photo by Hardin-Simmons University

On February 16, 2023, Hardin-Simmons University unveiled the Donor Wall of Honor, established by President Eric Bruntmyer and members of the Board of Trustees and Administrative Council. The Donor Wall of Honor will pay ongoing tribute to individuals and organizations who have made significant lifetime contributions in support of Hardin-Simmons and our students. This permanent campus fixture will recognize those who have supported HSU in the past and who continue to give in the future.

To create a space central to university life and reflective of the history and character of the school and community, the wall was installed in front of Moody Center and overlooks HSU landmarks, such as the Reflection Pond and Legett Unity Bridge.

“We feel it is important to capture the names of our major donors in a centralized area,” said Ash Wright ’05, Vice President for Engagement and Advancement. Placing the names of these philanthropists along the most journeyed path on campus is a way to illustrate the role philanthropy plays in supporting the university and will enable future generations to see that they, too, can be part of ensuring the future of HSU.

The base of the wall is constructed of HSU’s red-patterned brick, a reminder of the school’s legacy of providing an education enlightened by Christian faith and values. Lueders limestone was chosen for the donor markers, recognizing those whose gifts represent a willingness and sacrifice to provide a strong foundation for Hardin-Simmons, much like Lueders limestone provides a strong foundation beneath our Big Country soil.

From the school’s beginning in 1891 to the present, donors have always played a large role on the campus of Hardin-Simmons University. Their impact spreads across generations through their generosity of countless construction projects, scholarships, student services, and more. Apartments, lampposts, lecture halls, and such have been named after those who have positively impacted Hardin-Simmons and advanced its mission. There are stories linked to each name we see memorialized on our campus. Walk the grounds, read the names, and you will be reminded that Hardin-Simmons would not exist without these generous gifts of time, money, and prayer.

Hardin-Simmons is forever indebted to the graciousness of its donors. Every gift helps to shape the Hardin-Simmons experience and build up tomorrow’s Christian leaders. With the partnership and support of our donors, HSU continues to impact the world with our mission to provide excellence in education enlightened by Christian faith and values.

In grateful recognition and appreciation of our generous donors, this Donor Wall of Honor is unveiled as a small way to say, “thank you,” and to remind all who walk by that there were others who came before who laid the path for our success. As we read the names on this wall, we are reminded of the core foundation of our university, given to us by Dr. James Simmons: “to bring young men and women to Christ, to teach them of Christ, and to train them for Christ.

“We are very appreciative of all who have supported and continue to support our beloved university and wanted something special to honor them, because our donors are special to us,” said President Bruntmyer. Thanks to the many individuals and organizations who have donated generously to Hardin-Simmons. It is friends like you that help us fulfill our mission!