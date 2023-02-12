Cowboys Complete Season Sweep Of McMurry

Photo by Scott Burkhalter

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s basketball team beat McMurry for the second time in three days with a 98-83 win on Saturday afternoon at Kimbrell Arena.

McMurry controlled most of the first half and led 35-25 with 5:33 to play in the half. The Cowboys responded with a run to cut the deficit to 49-46 at halftime.

HSU took the lead for good with 15:32 to play on a Jared Bomer lay-up and the Cowboys methodically built on the lead the rest of the way.

The Cowboys had six players in double figures led by Steven Quinn’s 25 points. Will Bartoszek had 17 points and 14 rebounds, Austin Brewer had 15 points and 11 rebounds, Aidan Walsh had 14 points and Jared Bomer and Jason Justice had 10 points each.

McMurry had five players in doubles figures with Elias Garcia and Matt Pena each scoring 16 points each. C.J. LeBlanc and Elijah Lomas added 13 each.

After McMurry shot 52 percent in Thursday’s game at HSU, the Cowboys held the War Hawks to 37 percent shooting. HSU feasted in the paint outscoring McMurry 50-30 and outrebounding them 48-37.

HSU is now 16-7 overall and 11-5 in ASC play. McMurry fell to 6-17 overall and 5-11 in league play. The Cowboys close out the regular season with home games against Concordia and Mary Hardin-Baylor next week.

The Cowboys are in fourth place in the ASC standings with the top six teams making the playoffs. The No. 3 and No. 4 seeds will host a first round game.

