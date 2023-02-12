Cowgirls Bury School Record 19 3-Pointers In Rout of McMurry

Photo by HSU Athletics

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s basketball team started strong and never let up in a 120-66 win over crosstown opponent McMurry in American Southwest Conference action at Kimbrell Arena.

HSU hit 19 3-pointers in the game to break the previous school record of 17 against Sul Ross State in 2020. Six of those 3-pointers as the Cowgirls opened the game on a 22-7 run and put it away early.

The Cowgirls hit four more from behind the arc in the second quarter and pushed the lead out to 58-31.

It was more of the same in the third quarter as the Cowgirls outscored the War Hawks 33-13 in the period and hit five more 3-pointers. HSU’s starters were done in the third quarter and the bench continued to score. HSU had 29 points in the fourth quarter.

The Cowgirls’ 120 points marked the first time since 2009 that they eclipsed the 100-point plateau. It was just seven points off the school record of 127.

Every healthy player for the Cowgirls scored. Edmondson led the way with 17 points, Sam Tatum added 15, Natasha Blizzard scored 14 and Katie Hale had 12. Blizzard had 14 rebounds. She had a double-double at halftime with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Cowgirls were 19-of-38 from behind the arc in the game and shot 53.9 percent. HSU also had 31 assists in the game.

Aryana Cleveland led McMurry with 10 points.

The Cowgirls are 21-2 on the year and have won 18 in a row. HSU is 16-0 in conference play and will host Concordia and Mary Hardin-Baylor next week in the final week of the regular season.

--- www.hsuathletics.com ---