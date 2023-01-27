Parmer’s Late Three, Kiser’s Big Night Lifts Cowgirls By Lobos

Photo by Scott Burkhalter

ALPINE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s basketball team never led in the second half until Parris Parmer buried a 3-pointer with :05 to play to give the Cowgirls a 90-89 win over Sul Ross State in American Southwest Conference action on Thursday night in Alpine.

The win was the Cowgirls’ 14th in a row. It also capped a five-game road trip. HSU is now 17-2 on the season and 12-0 in league play. The Lobos fell to 11-8 overall and to 7-5 in ASC play. HSU has a three-game lead in the ASC standings with six games to play. The top seed will host the ASC Tournament.

The two teams were close in the early going and tied at 14 before the Lobos scored nine straight points. The Lobos led 28-21 after the first quarter and added to the lead in the second quarter to take a 53-45 advantage at halftime.

HSU went scoreless for over five minutes in the third quarter and the Lobos pushed the lead out to 66-52. Then Paris Kiser took over the offense for the Cowgirls as she scored 10 points including two 3-pointers in the final three minutes of the quarter and HSU cut the deficit to 70-65 heading into the final frame.

The Cowgirls trailed 76-68 with 6:30 when they started to chip away at the deficit again. Kiser eventually tied the game at 80 with 3:20 to play. The teams traded baskets down the stretch and Marley Rokas hit a pair of free throws to give Sul Ross State the 89-87 lead with :10 to play.

Out of a timeout, Parmer got free with a dribble move that dropped her defender and led to a wide open look that she drained from the top of the key.

The Lobos had one last chance for a game-winner and they tried to throw over the top for a tip in but Parmer was there to break it up and draw a foul with the Lobos going over her back.

Kisser had a season-best 33 points to pace the Cowgirls, Natasha Blizzard had 20 points for HSU and Hallie Edmondson added 10 points.

Kayley Diaz and Emily Burger had 15 points each to pace five Lobos in double figures.

The Cowgirls shot 58.6 percent in the game and went 12-of-23 from 3-point range. The Lobos maintained a lead most of the game as they tuned 20 HSU turnovers into 35 points.

HSU will host Howard Payne at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

