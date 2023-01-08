Cowgirls Shoot Down War Hawks

Photo by Scott Burkhalter

ABILENE, Texas – It took a while for the Hardin-Simmons women’s basketball to get the lid off the basket but when the Cowgirls got going, they rolled over crosstown opponent McMurry, 78-49, on Saturday in American Southwest Conference action at the Mabee Complex.

The No. 16-ranked Cowgirls are now 12-2 on the year and have won nine straight games and lead the American Southwest Conference with a 7-0 record.

HSU started the game 1-for-15 from behind the 3-point arc but heated up to finish 9-of-27 on the day, including 7-of-10 in the second half.

The defense led the Cowgirls’ effort as they held McMurry to 7-of-29 shooting in the first half and 19-of-57 in the game for 33.3 percent. HSU also forced 20 turnovers and turned them into 26 points.

HSU led 17-12 after the first quarter and took a 32-20 lead at halftime. HSU exploded in the third quarter with 28 points on 10-of-16 shooting and continued to build on the lead.

The Cowgirls won the battle of the boards 59-30 and had a 20-0 advantage in second-chance points. HSU had 21 offensive rebounds in the game.

Hardin-Simmons’ bench was a big factor as well with a 37-16 advantage over the War Hawks.

Parris Parmer and She’Ray Wilson each had 13 points for the Cowgirls and Natasha Blizzard added 12 points and 13 rebounds. It was her fifth double-double of the season.

Destiny Matthews was the lone War Hawks in double figures with 14 points.

McMurry fell to 8-5 overall and 2-5 in ASC play. Hardin-Simmons now hits the road for five straight games, starting with a trip to Belton on Thursday against Mary Hardin-Baylor.

--- www.hsuathletics.com ---