Cowgirls Shoot Down War Hawks

Photo byScott Burkhalter

ABILENE, Texas – It took a while for the Hardin-Simmons women’s basketball to get the lid off the basket but when the Cowgirls got going, they rolled over crosstown opponent McMurry, 78-49, on Saturday in American Southwest Conference action at the Mabee Complex.

The No. 16-ranked Cowgirls are now 12-2 on the year and have won nine straight games and lead the American Southwest Conference with a 7-0 record.

HSU started the game 1-for-15 from behind the 3-point arc but heated up to finish 9-of-27 on the day, including 7-of-10 in the second half.

The defense led the Cowgirls’ effort as they held McMurry to 7-of-29 shooting in the first half and 19-of-57 in the game for 33.3 percent. HSU also forced 20 turnovers and turned them into 26 points.

HSU led 17-12 after the first quarter and took a 32-20 lead at halftime. HSU exploded in the third quarter with 28 points on 10-of-16 shooting and continued to build on the lead.

The Cowgirls won the battle of the boards 59-30 and had a 20-0 advantage in second-chance points. HSU had 21 offensive rebounds in the game.

Hardin-Simmons’ bench was a big factor as well with a 37-16 advantage over the War Hawks.

Parris Parmer and She’Ray Wilson each had 13 points for the Cowgirls and Natasha Blizzard added 12 points and 13 rebounds. It was her fifth double-double of the season.

Destiny Matthews was the lone War Hawks in double figures with 14 points.

McMurry fell to 8-5 overall and 2-5 in ASC play. Hardin-Simmons now hits the road for five straight games, starting with a trip to Belton on Thursday against Mary Hardin-Baylor.

The mission of Hardin-Simmons University is to be a community dedicated to providing excellence in education enlightened by Christian faith and values.

Saint Paul, MN

Cowboys Beat No. 13 St. Thomas

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s basketball team continued its hot play by beating No. 13 University of St. Thomas, 66-63, on Thursday night at the Mabee Complex. HSU opened the game with a 13-0 run that was fueled by three 3-pointers from Will Bartoszek. The Cowboys never trailed in the contest.

Abilene, TX

"Dunk the Presidents" at ACU, HSU or McMurry!

Special Olympics Texas invites you to take part in "Dunk the President!" Cast your dollars as votes today! The President with the most money to their name has to take the Plunge!

Abilene, TX

Bankhead Named Men’s Soccer Head Coach

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ Director of Athletics Dr. John Neese has named Brad Bankhead as the 10th head men’s soccer coach in the history of the school. Bankhead served as the head coach at Mary Hardin-Baylor for 16 seasons before taking an administrative role this past year as Associate Athletics Director and NCAA Compliance Officer. He is also currently a member of the NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Championship Committee.

Abilene, TX

MLK Prayer Breakfast: Keeping the Dream Alive!

Photo byBig Country MLK Prayer Breakfast Advisory Team. The Inaugural Big Country MLK Prayer Breakfast is sponsored by Hardin-Simmons University and will be held on January 16 at 7 a.m. on the campus of HSU in the Mabee Complex.

Abilene, TX

Three Cowboys Earn Academic All-American Accolades

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ had three members of its football team – Cody Harral, Matt Mitchell and Boomer Warren - named to the College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA) Academic All-America team.

Graduate Spotlight: Moses Zirimwabagabo

Moses Zirimwabagabo has completed his time at HSU after an exciting few years of campus-wide involvement and building community.Photo byHSU. In the spring of 2019, Kigali, Rwanda native Moses Zirimwabagabo ‘22 made the decision to study at Hardin-Simmons University; on Friday, December 16, he received his B.S. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology.

Abilene, TX

Greer Graduates! - Hardin-Simmons University

HSU PT Puppy, Greer, walking the stage at the PT Ring Ceremony.Photo byHSU. On Dec. 15, 2022, Greer the Physical Therapy puppy walked the stage at the PT Ring and Pinning Ceremonies to celebrate graduating from her 14-month basic training program at HSU.

Abilene, TX

Graduate Spotlight: Karson Gopffarth

This December, legacy student Karson Gopffarth will walk the stage to receive his bachelor’s degree after several years of pouring his love and creativity into Hardin-Simmons University. Independent of his rich family history at HSU (including his siblings, of which he is the last to graduate), Gopffarth has made a name for himself as a caring student leader on campus.

Abilene, TX

Cowboys' Second Half Surge Stings Yellow Jackets

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s basketball team outscored LeTourneau 47-30 in the second half and picked up a big 76-64 American Southwest Conference win on Thursday night at the Mabee Complex.

Abilene, TX

Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC Opener

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s basketball team opened American Southwest Conference play with an 81-52 win over LeTourneau on Thursday evening at the Mabee Complex in Abilene.

Heger Retires After 20 Years As HSU Soccer Coach

ABILENE, Texas – Longtime Hardin-Simmons men's soccer head coach Dan Heger has announced his retirement after 20 seasons on the Cowboy bench. Heger retires as the school's all-time leader in wins and finished with a record of 198-115-48. He led the Cowboys to the American Southwest Conference tournament all 20 seasons and won titles in 2005, 2006, 2009, 2013 and 2014.

Georgetown, TX

Cowboys Down Pirates In Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s basketball team used a strong second-half performance to down Southwestern 81-71 in non-conference action on Friday evening in Georgetown.

Abilene, TX

Happy Thanksgiving from HSU!

What a wonderful time of year when we get to have our family and friends around us to offer thanks to God for the blessings that He has shared with us throughout the year!. I was once challenged by a friend with this statement “if the people that you gave thanks for were the only people to show up in your life tomorrow when you would awaken, what would you find?“

Warren Named Gagliardi Semifinalist

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – Hardin-Simmons' senior offensive lineman Boomer Warren has been named one of 15 national semifinalists for the Gagliardi Trophy given to the outstanding football player in Division III.

Abilene, TX

10 From HSU Named To CSC Academic All-District Teams

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ football team had seven players and the volleyball team had three players named to the College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA) academic all-district team.

Arcata, CA

HSU Sponsors Thanksgiving Food Drive

Students of the College of Health Professions helped fill Thanksgiving Baskets for families at Ortiz Elementary School.Photo byHardin-Simmons University. For the third year in a row, Hardin-Simmons University will sponsor the Thanksgiving Food Drive for families at Ortiz Elementary School.

Abilene, TX

Hardin-Simmons Ranked as a Hidden Gem in Texas

Hardin-Simmons University was ranked #14 on the list of “quality online degree programs and the best small schools in the great state of Texas!”. The editors at Online Schools Guide listed 25 schools in Texas with an excellent academic reputation that offer online degree programs. These campuses were then ranked based on the cost of attendance and the number of online offerings.

Abilene, TX

Hardin-Simmons Elevated to National Ranking

Hardin-Simmons UniversityPhoto byHardin-Simmons University. Hardin-Simmons University has been elevated from a regional ranking by U.S. News & World Report to a national ranking.

San Antonio, TX

Hardin-Simmons Football Preview vs. Trinity

No. 9/10 Hardin-Simmons (9-1) at No. 6/5 Trinity (10-0) Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 | Noon | Multi-Sport Stadium | San Antonio, Texas. Hardin-Simmons comes into the game with a record of 9-1 overall and was one of the five at-large teams selected for the NCAA Playoffs. Trinity comes into the game with a record of 10-0 and won the automatic bid from the Southern Athletic Association by winning the league outright.

