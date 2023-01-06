Cowboys Beat No. 13 St. Thomas

Photo by Scott Burkhalter

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s basketball team continued its hot play by beating No. 13 University of St. Thomas, 66-63, on Thursday night at the Mabee Complex.

HSU opened the game with a 13-0 run that was fueled by three 3-pointers from Will Bartoszek. The Cowboys never trailed in the contest.

St. Thomas worked right back into the game and cut their deficit to 22-21. HSU responded with a quick 6-0 run right before halftime and led 30-25 at halftime.

HSU pushed the lead back out to 41-33 with 15:31 to play, before the Celts scored eight straight points to tie the game. There were three ties in the second half but the Cowboys never gave up the lead.

The game was tied at 48-48 when Bartoszek scored a basket and Steven Quinn scored five straight points, including an old-fashion 3-point play to give the Cowboys a 55-48 with 7:16 to play.

Freshman Trevion Howell had a huge 3-point play when he got loose on a fastbreak and was fouled on the lay-up to push the lead to 60-51 with 3:40 to play.

UST’s Calvin Williams had a bucket and was fouled and made the lay-up to make the score 62-61 with :34 to play. Aidan Walsh then split a pair of free throws and the Cowboys got a steal by Quinn with :09 to play. He was fouled immediately and hit both free throws. Williams scored another basket with :01 to play to make it 65-63 and Bartoszek sealed the game with a free throw.

The game was close throughout and the final stats showed it. HSU shot 41 percent and UST shot 39.7 percent. Both teams had 39 rebounds.

Zach Golaszewski and Ricky Altamirano had 14 points each for the Celts and Williams added 13.

Bartoszek led the Cowboys with 21 points and eight rebounds. Quinn had 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Austin Brewer had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Cowboys have now won six straight games to improve to 9-4. They will hit the road for the next five games starting with a 7:30 p.m. game on Thursday at Mary Hardin-Baylor. UST fell to 12-2 with the loss.

