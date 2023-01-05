"Dunk the Presidents" at ACU, HSU or McMurry!

Photo by Special Olympics of Texas

Special Olympics Texas invites you to take part in "Dunk the President!" Cast your dollars as votes today! The President with the most money to their name has to take the Plunge!

The event will be held on February 23, 2023, on the Hardin-Simmons University Campus in the Brand Pool.

All money raised will go toward providing year-round sports training and competition, health, and inclusion programs for individuals with intellectual disabilities in the Big Country.

For more information about this event, please contact Lisa Rinker at lrinker@sotx.org.

A huge thank you to Toyota of Abilene for Sponsoring this Special Olympics Texas event. For more information about Toyota of Abilene, please visit: https://www.toyotaabilene.com/

Photo by Toyota of Abilene

About Special Olympics Texas

Special Olympics Texas (SOTX) is a privately funded non-profit organization that changes lives through the power of sport by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities, promoting acceptance for all, and fostering communities of understanding and respect. SOTX provides continuing opportunities for more than 44,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities throughout the Lone Star State to realize their potential, develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, and experience joy and friendship. To learn more, visit www.sotx.org or call 800.876.5646. Engage with us on: Twitter @SOTexas; fb.com/SpecialOlympicsTX; youtube.com/specialolympicstexas.

About Hardin-Simmons University

You’ll never find another place like Hardin-Simmons University. We are a Baptist university in Abilene, Texas, with more than 130 years of history and traditions that aren’t matched at any other school, and that gives HSU a personality as big as the West Texas horizon. The mission of Hardin-Simmons University is to be a community dedicated to providing excellence in education enlightened by Christian faith and values. Hardin-Simmons University will be an innovative community of servant scholars engaging the minds and nurturing the spirits of future Christian leaders. To learn more go to www.hsutx.edu!

