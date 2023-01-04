Abilene, TX

MLK Prayer Breakfast: Keeping the Dream Alive!

Hardin-Simmons University

Photo byBig Country MLK Prayer Breakfast Advisory Team

The Inaugural Big Country MLK Prayer Breakfast is sponsored by Hardin-Simmons University and will be held on January 16 at 7 a.m. on the campus of HSU in the Mabee Complex.

This event is free for the whole community, so feel free to share with friends and family!

An RSVP is required by January 13, and you can reserve your seat by sending an email to President@hsutx.edu.

Photo byDr. Delvin Atchison

Dr. Delvin Atchinson of Westside Baptist Church will be our guest speaker:

"Dr. Atchison currently serves as the Senior Pastor of Westside Baptist Church in Lewisville, Texas, and as the Director of the Great Commission Team for Texas Baptists in Dallas, Texas. He studied Philosophy and Psychology as an undergraduate student at the University of Texas at Austin. In October 2004, Pastor Atchison was conferred an Honorary Doctor of Divinity Degree from St. Thomas Christian College and Seminary in Jacksonville, Florida.  Pastor Atchison was awarded his Master of Divinity Degree with honors from George W. Truett Seminary, Baylor University, Waco, Texas on May 14, 2010. During the graduation ceremony, he was awarded the Robert Jackson Robinson Outstanding Preaching Student Award for his graduating class. He is currently enrolled in The Doctor of Ministry program at Truett Seminary."

Pastor Demotis Sherman, Jr. of Mount Zion First Baptist Church and Pastor Mike Harkrider of Wylie Baptist Church will host this event.

About Hardin-Simmons University

You’ll never find another place like Hardin-Simmons University. We are a Baptist university in Abilene, Texas, with more than 130 years of history and traditions that aren’t matched at any other school, and that gives HSU a personality as big as the West Texas horizon. The mission of Hardin-Simmons University is to be a community dedicated to providing excellence in education enlightened by Christian faith and values. Hardin-Simmons University will be an innovative community of servant scholars engaging the minds and nurturing the spirits of future Christian leaders. To learn more go to www.hsutx.edu!

Our Mission

The mission of Hardin-Simmons University is to be a community dedicated to providing excellence in education enlightened by Christian faith and values.

Our Vision

Hardin-Simmons University will be an innovative community of servant scholars engaging the minds and nurturing the spirits of future Christian leaders.

The mission of Hardin-Simmons University is to be a community dedicated to providing excellence in education enlightened by Christian faith and values.

