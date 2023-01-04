MLK Prayer Breakfast: Keeping the Dream Alive!

Photo by Big Country MLK Prayer Breakfast Advisory Team

The Inaugural Big Country MLK Prayer Breakfast is sponsored by Hardin-Simmons University and will be held on January 16 at 7 a.m. on the campus of HSU in the Mabee Complex.

This event is free for the whole community, so feel free to share with friends and family!

An RSVP is required by January 13, and you can reserve your seat by sending an email to President@hsutx.edu.

Photo by Dr. Delvin Atchison

Dr. Delvin Atchinson of Westside Baptist Church will be our guest speaker:

"Dr. Atchison currently serves as the Senior Pastor of Westside Baptist Church in Lewisville, Texas, and as the Director of the Great Commission Team for Texas Baptists in Dallas, Texas. He studied Philosophy and Psychology as an undergraduate student at the University of Texas at Austin. In October 2004, Pastor Atchison was conferred an Honorary Doctor of Divinity Degree from St. Thomas Christian College and Seminary in Jacksonville, Florida. Pastor Atchison was awarded his Master of Divinity Degree with honors from George W. Truett Seminary, Baylor University, Waco, Texas on May 14, 2010. During the graduation ceremony, he was awarded the Robert Jackson Robinson Outstanding Preaching Student Award for his graduating class. He is currently enrolled in The Doctor of Ministry program at Truett Seminary."

Pastor Demotis Sherman, Jr. of Mount Zion First Baptist Church and Pastor Mike Harkrider of Wylie Baptist Church will host this event.

