Three Cowboys Earn Academic All-American Accolades

Photo by HSU Athletics

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ had three members of its football team – Cody Harral, Matt Mitchell and Boomer Warren - named to the College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA) Academic All-America team.

The All-America team is the most prestigious academic team in the country and is the only one trademarked. Each school is allowed to nominate eight players. Those who make the all-region are on the ballot for the All-America team.

Select members of the College Sports Communicators make the difficult selection for the teams that includes picking one standout student-athlete with great credentials over another candidate with almost equal credentials. The award considers academic and athletic success in the selection process.

Ten selections on the Academic All-America® Division III football teams boast a perfect 4.0 GPA in their undergraduate work or graduate school. The 25 honorees on the first team have an average GPA of 3.91, with the entire 50-man team combining for a collective 3.88 GPA.

Harral, a senior punter from Ballinger, is a repeat selection. He has a 4.00 GPA as a biology/pre-med major and averaged almost 41 yards per punt. He was named to the first team for the second straight season.

Mitchell, a senior linebacker from Wimberley, was named a first-team All-American on the field was named to the second-team by CSC. He has a 4.0 while pursuing a MBA.

Warren was named to the second team after posting a 3.79 GPA as a history major. He is also a three-time first-team All-American at guard for the Cowboys.

The Division III Academic All-America® program is being financially supported by the NCAA Division III national governance structure to assist College Sports Communicators with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2022-23 Division II Academic All-America® program.

--- www.hsuathletics.com ---