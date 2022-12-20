Graduate Spotlight: Moses Zirimwabagabo

Moses Zirimwabagabo has completed his time at HSU after an exciting few years of campus-wide involvement and building community. Photo by HSU

December 20, 2022 Charis Ochu

In the spring of 2019, Kigali, Rwanda native Moses Zirimwabagabo ‘22 made the decision to study at Hardin-Simmons University; on Friday, December 16, he received his B.S. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology.

Throughout his time at HSU, Zirimwabagabo was involved in various organizations on campus, including the International Student’s Fellowship (ISF) where he served as treasurer and event manager for two years, a member of the Alpha Phi Omega (APO), the public relations chair for the Holland School of Science and Math Society (HSSM), a member of the HSU Pre-Health Club, and a student worker for University Marketing and the International Students Admission Office.

Moses playing the guitar and singing at the 2021 International Chapel. Photo by HSU

In his free time, Zirimwabagabo loves to read books, practice the guitar and piano, and play soccer, an interest that led him to lead in organizing several soccer events on campus such as the Soccer Tournament hosted during the 2022 International Week.

Zirimwabagabo is grateful to the faculty, staff, and friends he made at HSU. “They have had a positive impact on my life and extended my worldview,” he shared. “I have enjoyed the opportunity HSU offers to interact with professors and be able to conduct research while learning from them.”

Zirimwabagabo’s plans after graduation involve working as a Patient Care Technician to gain experience in patient care, after which he will be applying to physician assistant (PA) schools in May 2023.

Zirimwabagabo’s advice to HSU students is this:

“Take chances, make mistakes, learn, and have fun. Do not be scared to explore. You have something special in you, so use it to help others.”

Congratulations, Moses Zirimwabagabo!