Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC Opener

Photo by HSU Athletics

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s basketball team opened American Southwest Conference play with an 81-52 win over LeTourneau on Thursday evening at the Mabee Complex in Abilene.

The teams played a tight first six minutes of the first quarter and were tied at 9-9 with 3:48 to play when the Cowgirls closed the first quarter on a 9-1 run to open an 18-10 lead.

HSU extended the run to 21-5 and took a 30-14 lead midway through the second quarter. HSU led 35-19 at halftime. The Cowgirls never let LeTourneau back in the game in the second half.

She’Ray Wilson led a balanced attack with 15 points. Samantha Tatum had 13 points and Natasha Blizzard and Kiki Gonzales each had 10 points, Blizzard added 12 rebounds for a double-double for the Cowgirls.

Haylee Jordan and Johana Wimbelduff each had 13 points for LeTourneau. The Cowgirls limited LeTourneau to 37.7 percent shooting in the contest.

The Cowgirls dominated the game in the paint with a 42-26 advantage and HSU had 21 offensive rebounds and outrebound LeTourneau 47-35.

HSU forced 25 turnovers and scored 30 points off those turnovers. It enabled HSU to get out and run and it led 17-5 in fast break points. HSU also received a big effort from its bench with a 44-13 advantage in

The Cowgirls are now 4-2 on the year and 1-0 in ASC play. LeTourneau fell to 3-4 overall and 0-1 in conference play. Hardin-Simmons will host East Texas Baptist on Saturday at 1 p.m.

