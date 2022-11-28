Heger Retires After 20 Years As HSU Soccer Coach

Photo by HSU Athletics

ABILENE, Texas – Longtime Hardin-Simmons men's soccer head coach Dan Heger has announced his retirement after 20 seasons on the Cowboy bench.

Heger retires as the school's all-time leader in wins and finished with a record of 198-115-48. He led the Cowboys to the American Southwest Conference tournament all 20 seasons and won titles in 2005, 2006, 2009, 2013 and 2014.

In 2009, the Cowboys went to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament becoming the first ASC team to reach that level in the NCAAs.

Heger has accepted a new position at the Lone Star Soccer Club in Austin and will begin that role in January.

In 2003, he came to Hardin-Simmons from crosstown rival McMurry where he started the then-Indians program for both men and women. Prior to that, he was a highly successful high school coach in Temple, Texas, where he went to 13 straight playoffs and six times reached the regional round.

He played and graduated from Hardin-Simmons in the Division I days and spent some time playing professionally. He was also an assistant coach at HSU after his playing days. He spent one season as the Mary Hardin-Baylor coach when he was also coaching at Temple.

With this year's all-region and all-American awards yet to be released, Heger has coached two All-Americans, 10 all-region players (16 total selections) and 75 all-ASC players.

The final day for Heger at HSU will be Dec. 21 and a reception will be held on Dec. 5 from 3-5. HSU will begin a search for his replacement.