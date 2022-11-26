Cowboys Down Pirates In Georgetown

Photo by HSU Athletics

GEORGETOWN, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s basketball team used a strong second-half performance to down Southwestern 81-71 in non-conference action on Friday evening in Georgetown.

In the first half, the Cowboys settled for the outside game and hit 5-of-8 3-pointers but were outshot 16-6 at the foul line. In the second half, the Cowboys made a concentrated effort to get the ball inside and the Cowboys dominated inside the paint.

HSU opened the game on a 16-7 run, but the Pirates eventually used a 10-2 run to take a 24-23 lead with 7:18 to play in the half. Southwestern led 38-30 with just over a minute to play in the half but Jordyn Vicente and Jackson Robinson hit 3-pointers to cut the deficit to 38-36 at halftime.

In the second half, the teams went back and forth with seven ties and seven lead changes. Southwestern led 60-59 with 7:18 to play. HSU then went on a 13-0 run to take a 72-60 lead and never let the Pirates back in the game.

HSU hit 26-of-46 shots in the game for a 56.5 percent shooting percentage. HSU was 7-og-11 from 3-point range and 21-of-33 at the free throw line.

Will Bartoszek led five Cowboys in double figures. He had 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in the contest. Austin Brewer and Jackson Robinson had 12 points each and Aidan Walsh and Calaway Dykes added 10 points each. Robinson hit four 3-pointers off the bench.

Zac Black led Southwestern with a game-high 23 points and Jacob Hester added 16.

HSU is now 2-2 on the year and Southwestern fell to 1-4. The Cowboys will return to action on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Trinity.

