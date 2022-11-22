10 From HSU Named To CSC Academic All-District Teams

Photo by HSU Athletics

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ football team had seven players and the volleyball team had three players named to the College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA) academic all-district team.

Tight end Colton Carter, quarterback Gaylon Glynn, punter Cody Harral, defensive lineman Jim Hitchcock, wide receiver Gatlin Martin, linebacker Matt Mitchell and offensive lineman Boomer Warren were named to the football team.

Abbi Allen, Lauren Sullivan and Ali Meyer were all named to the volleyball team.

Players selected to the team must start at least 50 percent of the games and possess a GPA of at least 3.40. The CSC Academic All-American program is the only trademarked Academic All-American team in the country.

Players selected to the team must be a starter or significant reserve and also must possess a GPA of at least 3.40. Schools are limited on the number of players that can be nominated from each institution. The CSC Academic All-American program is the only trademarked Academic All-American team in the country.

The 2022 Academic All-District® Football Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes football honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. First- and second-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in late December.

The Division II and III CSC Academic All-America® programs are partially financially supported by the NCAA Division II and III national governance structures to assist CSC with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2022-23 Divisions II and III Academic All-America® programs. The NAIA CSC Academic All-America® program is partially financially supported through the NAIA national office.

--- www.hsuathletics.com ---