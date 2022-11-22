Abilene, TX

Hardin-Simmons Ranked as a Hidden Gem in Texas

Hardin-Simmons University

Hidden Gems of TexasPhoto byOnline Schools Guide

Hardin-Simmons University was ranked #14 on the list of “quality online degree programs and the best small schools in the great state of Texas!”

The editors at Online Schools Guide listed 25 schools in Texas with an excellent academic reputation that offer online degree programs. These campuses were then ranked based on the cost of attendance and the number of online offerings.

About Hardin-Simmons University

You’ll never find another place like Hardin-Simmons University. We are a Baptist university in Abilene, Texas, with more than 130 years of history and traditions that aren’t matched at any other school, and that gives HSU a personality as big as the West Texas horizon. The mission of Hardin-Simmons University is to be a community dedicated to providing excellence in education enlightened by Christian faith and values. Hardin-Simmons University will be an innovative community of servant scholars engaging the minds and nurturing the spirits of future Christian leaders. To learn more go to www.hsutx.edu!

Learn More About HSU's Online Degree Programs

Our mission is to enrich the HSU student, faculty, and spiritually-formative experience in online and technology-enhanced education.

Hardin-Simmons is an institutional member of the Online Learning Consortium. OLC is a collaborative community of higher education leaders and innovators dedicated to advancing quality digital teaching and learning experiences designed to reach and engage the modern learner – anyone, anywhere, anytime.

Hardin-Simmons University has been approved by the State of Texas to participate in the National Council for State Authorization Reciprocity Agreements. NC-SARA is a voluntary, regional approach to state oversight of post-secondary distance education. HSU is also a participating member of the Southern Regional Education Board’s Electronic Campus.

Georgetown, TX

Cowboys Down Pirates In Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s basketball team used a strong second-half performance to down Southwestern 81-71 in non-conference action on Friday evening in Georgetown.

Abilene, TX

Happy Thanksgiving from HSU!

What a wonderful time of year when we get to have our family and friends around us to offer thanks to God for the blessings that He has shared with us throughout the year!. I was once challenged by a friend with this statement “if the people that you gave thanks for were the only people to show up in your life tomorrow when you would awaken, what would you find?“

Abilene, TX

10 From HSU Named To CSC Academic All-District Teams

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ football team had seven players and the volleyball team had three players named to the College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA) academic all-district team.

Arcata, CA

HSU Sponsors Thanksgiving Food Drive

Students of the College of Health Professions helped fill Thanksgiving Baskets for families at Ortiz Elementary School.Photo byHardin-Simmons University. For the third year in a row, Hardin-Simmons University will sponsor the Thanksgiving Food Drive for families at Ortiz Elementary School.

Abilene, TX

Hardin-Simmons Elevated to National Ranking

Hardin-Simmons UniversityPhoto byHardin-Simmons University. Hardin-Simmons University has been elevated from a regional ranking by U.S. News & World Report to a national ranking.

San Antonio, TX

Hardin-Simmons Football Preview vs. Trinity

No. 9/10 Hardin-Simmons (9-1) at No. 6/5 Trinity (10-0) Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 | Noon | Multi-Sport Stadium | San Antonio, Texas. Hardin-Simmons comes into the game with a record of 9-1 overall and was one of the five at-large teams selected for the NCAA Playoffs. Trinity comes into the game with a record of 10-0 and won the automatic bid from the Southern Athletic Association by winning the league outright.

Abilene, TX

Hardin-Simmons and McMurry Agree to the Expansion of Nursing Education in Abilene

Hardin-Simmons UniversityHardin-Simmons University. Hardin-Simmons University and McMurry University have reached an agreement that will result in providing West Texas with more nursing school graduates. HSU will establish its own nursing program by 2025, and McMurry will retain the Patty Hanks Shelton School of Nursing name and acquire its assets for its own nursing program. Both nursing programs are dependent on approval by both the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) and the Texas Board of Nursing.

FAFSA Tips for College Students

The financial aid team at HSU is dedicated to helping students and their families achieve financial literacy.Hardin-Simmons University. By filling out theFAFSA, students become eligible for federal grants (money you do not have to pay back), low-interest federal loans (money you do need to pay back), and work-study programs (on-campus jobs that help cover the cost of tuition).

San Antonio, TX

Hardin-Simmons Selected For NCAA Football Playoffs

INDIANAPOLIS– Hardin-Simmons' ninth-ranked football team earned one of the five at-large berths into the NCAA playoffs and will travel to San Antonio for a first round game at Trinity on Saturday at noon.

Seguin, TX

Cowboys Beat Texas Lutheran For 500th Win

SEGUIN, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ football team beat Texas Lutheran 45-16 to claim the 500th win in school history on Saturday afternoon in Seguin. HSU finished the day with 569 yards of total offense and limited the Bulldogs to 217 yards of offense.

Seguin, TX

Cowboys Open Season With Win Over Texas Lutheran

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s basketball team had four players score in double figures en route to a 91-63 win over Texas Lutheran in the season opener at the Mabee Complex on Friday evening.

Abilene, TX

Cowgirls Roll In Season Opener

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s basketball team rolled to a 66-41 win over Texas Lutheran in the season opener on Friday night at the Mabee Complex. Texas Lutheran scored the first eight points of the game, but after that it was all Cowgirls. Hallie Edmondson hit a pair of 3-pointers and Natasha Blizzard had a layup as the Cowgirls responded with an 8-0 run of their own. TLU led 14-12 after the first quarter.

Abilene, TX

Hardin-Simmons SLP Graduate Program Participates in Abilene Buddy Walk

HSU Speech-Language Pathology graduate students at the 2022 Abilene Buddy Walk.Hardin-Simmons University. On September 17, the students of the Hardin-Simmons University Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology (SLP) program participated in the 10th Annual Buddy Walk. Hosted by the Upside Down Club of Abilene, the Buddy Walk exists to promote inclusion and awareness of individuals with Down syndrome.

Hardin-Simmons Celebrates 60th Annual SING! Competition

Members of the Hardin-Simmons women's social club Delta dance at the 2022 SING! Competition.Hardin-Simmons University. On the nights of October 14 and 15, current students and alumni of Hardin-Simmons University gathered in Behrens Auditorium for the 60th annual SING! competition. Created in 1962 to encourage various clubs to find community through dancing and singing, SING! exists today as a competition among various clubs on campus.

HSU's 2022 John J. Keeter Jr. Alumni Service Award

President Eric Bruntmyer presenting the 2022 John J. Keeter Jr. Alumni Service Award to Frances (Kesner) Renfroe '60Hardin-Simmons University. The Alumni Service Award is the highest alumni honor HSU can bestow. It has been presented since 1943 to former student(s) who has contributed the most in his or her field of endeavor toward the betterment of HSU, or who has rendered the greatest service to the University. Awards are selected by a committee whose members are established by a campus leadership role.

Abilene, TX

Thank you, Veterans!

At HSU, we’re honored to serve those who’ve served our country. Our Office of Veteran Student Affairs helps veteran students and eligible family members take advantage of your education benefits.

Seguin, TX

Hardin-Simmons Looking For 500th Football Victory

Texas Lutheran (4-5, 3-4 ASC) at No. 8/10 Hardin-Simmons (8-1, 6-1 ASC) Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 | 1 p.m. | Bulldog Stadium | Seguin, Texas. Hardin-Simmons comes into the game with a record of 8-1 overall and is 6-1 in conference play. Texas Lutheran is 4-5 overall and 3-4 in league play. The Cowboys are coming off a 31-3 win over Howard Payne. Texas Lutheran played its third straight game that ended up being decided by one score in a 21-17 win over Southwestern in Georgetown.

HSU PA White Coat Ceremony

On Friday, October 7, Hardin-Simmons University’s Physician Assistant (PA) Program honored its students’ success with the annual White Coat Ceremony. Family and friends of students are invited to witness this momentous occasion in the students’ lives each year.

Arcata, CA

Hardin-Simmons University Homecoming King and Queen Spotlight

University Homecoming Queen Jailyn Woods-Mcgarthy and her escort.Hardin-Simmons University. The 2022 Hardin-Simmons University Homecoming Queen is senior Jailyn Woods-Mcgarthy. Originally from Hutchins, Texas, Woods-Mcgarthy will graduate in May with her bachelor’s in strategic communication with a marketing minor.

