Hardin-Simmons Ranked as a Hidden Gem in Texas

Hidden Gems of Texas Photo by Online Schools Guide

Hardin-Simmons University was ranked #14 on the list of “quality online degree programs and the best small schools in the great state of Texas!”

The editors at Online Schools Guide listed 25 schools in Texas with an excellent academic reputation that offer online degree programs. These campuses were then ranked based on the cost of attendance and the number of online offerings.

About Hardin-Simmons University

You’ll never find another place like Hardin-Simmons University. We are a Baptist university in Abilene, Texas, with more than 130 years of history and traditions that aren’t matched at any other school, and that gives HSU a personality as big as the West Texas horizon. The mission of Hardin-Simmons University is to be a community dedicated to providing excellence in education enlightened by Christian faith and values. Hardin-Simmons University will be an innovative community of servant scholars engaging the minds and nurturing the spirits of future Christian leaders. To learn more go to www.hsutx.edu!

Learn More About HSU's Online Degree Programs

Our mission is to enrich the HSU student, faculty, and spiritually-formative experience in online and technology-enhanced education.

Hardin-Simmons is an institutional member of the Online Learning Consortium. OLC is a collaborative community of higher education leaders and innovators dedicated to advancing quality digital teaching and learning experiences designed to reach and engage the modern learner – anyone, anywhere, anytime.

Hardin-Simmons University has been approved by the State of Texas to participate in the National Council for State Authorization Reciprocity Agreements. NC-SARA is a voluntary, regional approach to state oversight of post-secondary distance education. HSU is also a participating member of the Southern Regional Education Board’s Electronic Campus.