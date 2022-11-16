Hardin-Simmons Football Preview vs. Trinity

HSU Athletics

NCAA Playoffs First Round

No. 9/10 Hardin-Simmons (9-1) at No. 6/5 Trinity (10-0)

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 | Noon | Multi-Sport Stadium | San Antonio, Texas

Full Game Notes | HSU Radio | Trinity Broadcast

The Teams

Hardin-Simmons comes into the game with a record of 9-1 overall and was one of the five at-large teams selected for the NCAA Playoffs. Trinity comes into the game with a record of 10-0 and won the automatic bid from the Southern Athletic Association by winning the league outright.

The Coaches

Jesse Burleson is in his 12th season as the head coach for the Cowboys and has posted an 88-30 record at HSU. The Tigers are coached by former Trinity All-American and NFL player Jerheme Urban who is in his ninth season at the helm of the Tigers and has a record of 60-24.

In The Polls

The Cowboys come into the game ranked No. 9 in the D3football.com poll and No. 10 in the American Football Coaches Association poll. Trinity is ranked No. 6 by D3football.com and No. 5 by the American Football Coaches Association. The Cowboys have been ranked for 79 straight weeks and in the top 10 for 52 of those weeks.

Quick Hits

▶ Hardin-Simmons is making its 11th trip to the NCAA Division III playoffs. They have an all-time record of 4-10 and are looking to snap an eight-game losing streak in the first round. Trinity is making their 14th all-time NCAA playoff appearance and third straight. They have a record of 12-13 all-time in the playoffs.

▶ This game marks the third all-time meeting between the two teams in the NCAA playoffs. In 1999, Trinity escaped a late Cowboy rally for a 40-33 win in San Antonio. The next year in the national quarterfinals Melvin Dudley knocked away a last-second pass intended for All-American Jerheme Urban in the corner of the end zone on the last play of the game to send the Cowboys to the NCAA semifinals with a 33-30 win. Ironically, Urban is now the Tigers' head coach.

Radio

Hardin-Simmons' games will be broadcast on 100.7 KULL FM in Abilene. For road games, you can listen online at koolfmabilene.com/listen-live/. Al Pickett is in his 18th season in the Cowboys' play-by-play chair and 19th overall on the broadcast team. HSU Director of Athletic Communication Chad Grubbs will handle the color commentary.

Tickets

Tickets will be sold at the gate only and the gates will open at 10:30. The visitor's side (East side) will be cash only with tickets $8 for adults and $4 for students and seniors. There will be credit card machines on the home side (West side). HSU fans are encouraged to park in lots O and S next to the Bell Center.

Broadcasts

Trinity will handle the online video broadcast and it can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kS1NEohMwkM

Last Time Out

The Cowboys used an explosive offense and a stingy defense to beat Texas Lutheran 45-16 in Seguin on Saturday. The win was the 500th win in the history of the program. HSU had 569 yards of total offense and limited the Bulldogs to 217 yards of offense in the contest.

Next Up

The playoffs are win or go home for the year. The winner of Saturday's game will play the winner of the Mary Hardin-Baylor/Huntingdon game. That game will be on Nov. 27.

Welcome Back

Freshman running back Noah Garcia made his way back after missing most of the last seven weeks with an injury. On his first drive, he went 40 yards on the first carry and then scored from 15 yards out on the next carry. He finished the day with 11 carries for 142 yards and two touchdowns and was named the ASC offensive player of the week.

Glynn 2K

Quarterback Gaylon Glynn went over the 2,000-yard mark on the season in passing yards. He has completed 148-of-238 passes for 2,110 yards with 20 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Glynn is in his first year as a starter for the Cowboys.

Meet At The Quarterback

The Cowboys had a pair of sacks last week with Corbin Keidl and Torii Pullen each getting home. The two sophomores continue to show up more and more each week on the defensive line. HSU has 21 sacks on the year.

Ground and Pound

Hardin-Simmons has used a multi-faceted rushing attack this season and is one of the top rushing teams in the country. Myles Featherston leads the way with 561 yards and five touchdowns. Colton Marshall has 457 yards and 13 touchdowns, Kolby Youngblood has 348 yards and five touchdowns and Noah Garcia has 318 yards and five touchdowns and is averaging 9.9 yards per carry. Quarterback A.J. Hawkins has added 202 yards rushing and four touchdowns in the Cowboys' short yardage packages and starting quarterback Gaylon Glynn has used his legs for 274 yards and two more scores.

Defensive Line

The Cowboys use a solid rotation of defensive linemen and have done a good job of containing the opponents running game, while also getting pressure on the quarterback. Jordan Hammonds has had a breakout year and he has eight tackles for loss and a pair of sacks to go along with 40 tackles (the most among defensive linemen). Braden Hargrove has stepped into a starting role and has 6.5 tackles for loss and three sacks and has 37 tackles. Colton Grimes and Jim Hitchcock provide the beef inside. Hitchcock has 22 tackles and five tackles for loss and Grimes has 33 tackles and three tackles for loss. Tori Pullen, Jamion Shaw , Nathaniel Finch , Alex Trammell and Corbin Keidl have all had flashes as well. Finch was the starter going into the season before missing five weeks with a knee injury he has been getting more reps the last few games after coming back.

Experienced Up Front

HSU has one of the most experienced offensive lines as all five starters are in at least their fourth year of college. Elias Berkel has started 35 games at center in his career. Boomer Warren has 26 career starts and is a two-time All-American at guard. Kevin Lightfoot and Tyler Flores have started 20 straight games each at the tackle slots and Miguel Valdez is in his fifth season and will be back for a rare sixth season next year. He has 11 starts in his career. The quintet up front has started all 10 games this season.

Frankly Speaking

Terrell Franklin has held down the outside linebacker spot for basically five years. He leads the team with 75 tackles and has seven tackles for loss and a sack. He also has three interceptions and is almost always in the right spot at the right time. Saturday will mark his 35th career start.

Man In The Middle

Matt Mitchell is a three-time team captain and runs the defense in the middle. He has 66 tackles, three sacks, 11 tackles for loss, has forced a fumble, recovered a fumble and is tied for the team lead with two interceptions.

Tag Team

Cade Michna and Tre Allen have shared the other outside linebacker spot for the Cowboys this season. Michna has 41 tackles and an interception and Allen has 17 tackles and has picked off a couple of passes.

End of An Era

Ball-hawking safety Jamel LaFond has been a fixture in the Cowboy defense. LaFond has 46 tackles on the year and also is tied for the team lead with three interceptions. He also has forced a fumble and broke up five passes. Saturday is his 25th career start and this year will mark the end of a nine-year run with a LaFond in the Cowboy lineup. His brother Jim was a defensive lineman for the Cowboys for four years.

Hey Nephew

Davonte Nephew has had a huge impact on the Cowboy defense. He has 43 tackles, has an interception and broke up for passes. He is physical against the run as well.

Out On An Island

Sophomore defensive backs Brock Bujnoch and Dee Wheat have done a good job of controlling the passing game out on the corners. Bujnoch is a physical hitter and has 41 tackles on the year with four tackles for loss. He also has three interceptions and has broken up eight passes. Wheat is in his first season with the Cowboys but has been solid with 39 tackles, three tackles for loss and has broken up three passes.

Tough Decisions

One of the toughest things for Cowboy coaches in playoff games is trimming the roster to the NCAA limit of 58 active players and subsequently telling players that have played in every game this season they will not be on the active roster. In most games, the Cowboys suit up around 90 players at home and between 75-85 on the road. Several players that appear mainly on special teams did not make the final roster (which won't be released publicly until Friday evening when it is turned in at the NCAA meeting).

Just Kicking It

HSU has been very good on special forces all season long. Cody Harral is averaging 42.3 yards per punt and has landed nine of 26 punts inside the 20. HSU ranks 17th nationally in net punting at 37.2. Freshman kicker Grayson Bearden has been solid as well. He is 8-of-13 on field goals and has made 58-of-61 extra points. His 58 PATs are tied for fifth and he will move all the way to second with just four more. Jamie Pogue has the record with 67. His eight field goals rank sixth and the record is 11. He needs 11 more points to break Pogue's record for points by a kicker in a season. A special mention needs to be made of deep snapper Dylan Wiltcher and holder Gatlin Martin . Both have been flawless in the operation on PATs and field goals for most of the season.

Rare Air

The Cowboys' senior class of wide receivers has put up some amazing numbers over their career. The fivesome of Kevi Evans , Gatlin Martin , Kai Brinkerhoff , Jalen Crawford and Rae Millsap have now all topped the 1,000-yard mark for their career. Gatlin Martin had 73 yards last week and also scored a touchdown to go over the 1,000-yard mark.

A Look At The Cowboys' Rankings

▶ The Cowboys rank 13th nationally in turnover margin at +1.2 per game. HSU has forced 23 turnovers and turned the ball over just 11 times on the season.

▶ HSU ranks ninth nationally in scoring offense at 45.4 points per game. HSU is No. 22 in total offense at 457.1 yards per game.

▶ The Cowboy defense is ranked 38th allowing 15.7 points per game and also 38th in total defense at 270 yards per game allowed.

▶ HSU is 17th nationally with 231.6 rushing yards per game.

▶ Jalen Crawford is averaging 34.6 yards per kickoff return and would lead the nation if he had enough returns to qualify.

▶ Colton Marshall ranks 22nd nationally with 13 rushing touchdowns.

Last Time Versus Trinity

The two teams played a physical contest in Abilene and the Cowboys won 16-10 in 2019. Jamie Pogue had three field goals and Kevi Evans had a touchdown reception in that game. Evans joined Gatlin Martin , Rae Millsap , Jamel LaFond , Matt Mitchell , Terrell Franklin , Boomer Warren and Elias Berkel as the remaining Cowboys that participated in that game.

About Trinity

The Tigers come into the game averaging 37.3 points per game and allow just 10.6 points per contest. Trinity averages 423.6 yards per contest and allows just 206.2 yards. They have a stout run defense that allows just 47.1 yards per game and 1.6 yards per rush.

▶ Offense

Much like the Cowboys, they have a committee of running backs. Justin Carmouche leads the way with 463 yards and five TDs and Legend Grigsby has 382 yards and eight TDs on the ground. Tucker Horn runs the offense and he has gone 190-of-280 for 2,388 yards and 21 touchdowns with eight interceptions. His favorite targets are Ryan Merrifeld (43 rec.-675 yards -6 TDs), B.J. Stewart (37-400-3) and Caleb Crawford (33-429-5).

▶ Defense

Trinity has a balanced defense. Linebackers Caleb Harmel (55 tackles) and James Ogunrin (53 tackles) lead the way. As a team Trinity has 34 sacks on the year, Trey King has three of the nine interceptions and nine pass break ups. Michael Jewett has five sacks and Jacob Munoz had 4.5 sacks.

▶ Special Teams

Stewart is also dangerous in the return game averaging 342 yards on 17 punt returns with three touchdowns. He also averages 31.5 yards on 12 kickoff returns with another touchdown. Kicker Blake Lin is solid as well. He has made 8-of-11 field goals (long of 35) and 46-of-48 PATs. He has not attempted a FG over 40 yards on the year. Punter Eli Gehman averages 39.2 yards per punt with eight of the 25 inside the 20-yard line.

Notables

▶ Trinity ranks eighth nationally allowing teams to convert 25 percent of its third downs.

▶ The Tigers rank fifth nationally in red zone defense allowing scores on just 52.6 percent of the opponents' trips.

▶ Trinity is third nationally allowing just 46.2 yards per game on the ground.

▶ Trinity is seventh nationally in total defense at 205.3 yards per contest and 10th nationally allowing just 10 points per contest.

▶ Trinity is 13th nationally with 3.4 sacks per game.

▶ Trinity's offense ranks 38th in scoring at 37.3 points per game and is 50th nationally in total offense with 422.4 yards per contest.