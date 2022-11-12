Cowboys Beat Texas Lutheran For 500th Win

HSU Athletics

SEGUIN, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ football team beat Texas Lutheran 45-16 to claim the 500th win in school history on Saturday afternoon in Seguin.

HSU finished the day with 569 yards of total offense and limited the Bulldogs to 217 yards of offense.

The Cowboys started quick as the defense forced a quick punt and then drove down to get on the board with a Grayson Bearden 25-yard field goal.

The Bulldogs then answered with a 14-play, 75-yard drive that ended in a 1-yard touchdown pass from Seth Cosme to Cayleb Klostermann to make the score 6-3 and the Cowboys blocked the PAT.

HSU answered right back with the return of Noah Garcia. The freshman running back who has been out with a foot injury took his first carry 40 yards and scored on the next play on a 15-yard run to make it 10-6 with 2:58 to play in the first quarter.

After another forced punt, Garcia did it again scoring from 48 yards out and the Cowboys led 17-6 with 13:09 to play in the first half.

HSU added to the lead when Glynn hit Gatlin Martin on a 28-yard touchdown pass on fourth down with 4:48 to play in the first half. Bryce Samuels scored on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Cosme for the Bulldogs with :30 to play in the half.

The Cowboys took the opening drive of the second half and went 76 yards in 13 plays with A.J. Hawkins finishing off the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run. The drive took 7:15 off the clock. TLU answered with a 49-yard field goal by Joaquin Rodriguez.

Kolby Youngblood added to the Cowboy lead with a 2-yard touchdown right before the end of the third quarter. He added another touchdown with 2:01 to play on a 24-yard screen pass from Hawkins.

Glynn was 19-of-27 for 209 yards, Garcia had 11 carries for 142 yards and Kevi Evans had six catches for 72 yards.

HSU finished the regular season with a 9-1 record overall and 7-1 in conference play. Texas Lutheran finished the year at 4-6 overall and 3-5 in league play.

The Cowboys put their fate in the hands of the Division III selection committee for one of just five at-large selections to the playoffs. The selection show will be at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

