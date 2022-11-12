Seguin, TX

Cowboys Open Season With Win Over Texas Lutheran

Hardin-Simmons University

HSU Athletics

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s basketball team had four players score in double figures en route to a 91-63 win over Texas Lutheran in the season opener at the Mabee Complex on Friday evening.

The Cowboy defense held Texas Lutheran to 43.6 percent shooting including 4-of-21 from 3-point range. HSU also forced 24 turnovers in the game and had a 27-12 advantage in points off turnovers.

HSU used a 12-3 run in the first half to open up a 17-9 lead. The Cowboys only trailed once in the game and that was when the Bulldogs hit a 3-pointer on the opening possession. HSU pushed the lead out to 31-13 and eventually led 46-28 at halftime.

Will Bartoszek led the Cowboys with 17 points and also hauled down a team-best seven rebounds. Austin Brewer had 15 points. Calaway Dykes had 13 points off the bench in his Cowboy debut and Steven Quinn added 12 points.

The Cowboys shot 50.8 percent in the game, hit 6-of-13 3-pointers and went 21-of-28 at the free throw line. TLU was 24-of-55 from the field, 4-of-21 from 3-point range and 11-of-22 at the free throw line.

No TLU starter had more than five points in the game and Riley Fornerette led the Bulldogs with 13 points in the game. HSU had 12 of its 14 players score in the game.

The Cowboys are 1-0 and Texas Lutheran fell to 1-1 on the year. HSU will host Schreiner on Saturday at 3 p.m. to cap the opening weekend.

The mission of Hardin-Simmons University is to be a community dedicated to providing excellence in education enlightened by Christian faith and values.

