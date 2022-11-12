Cowgirls Roll In Season Opener

HSU Athletics

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s basketball team rolled to a 66-41 win over Texas Lutheran in the season opener on Friday night at the Mabee Complex.

Texas Lutheran scored the first eight points of the game, but after that it was all Cowgirls. Hallie Edmondson hit a pair of 3-pointers and Natasha Blizzard had a layup as the Cowgirls responded with an 8-0 run of their own. TLU led 14-12 after the first quarter.

HSU blew open the game with a 28-7 run in the second quarter that led to a 40-21 halftime lead. In the third quarter, the Cowgirls were cold to start the quarter but ended up extending the lead to 51-31.

Kiki Gonzales led the Cowgirls' balanced attack with 12 points and Hallie Edmondson added 10 points. Natasha Blizzard had 14 rebounds for the Cowgirls.

HSU received 33 points from its bench including three 3=pointers from Aiken Semones. HSU hit 12 3-pointers in the contest.

The Cowgirl defense limited TLU to 22.1 percent shooting in the game and outrebounded the Bulldogs 53-43.

HSU also shared the ball well with 18 assists on 24 made baskets. Parris Parmer and Natasha Blizzard led the way with three assists each.

Davi’Yanna Galloway led Texas Lutheran with eight points. She also paced the Bulldogs with seven rebounds.

The Cowgirls are 1-0 on the year and TLU fell to 0-1. The Cowgirls will host Schreiner at 1 p.m. on Saturday as the Cowgirls look to continue the opening weekend run.

