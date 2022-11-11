HSU's 2022 John J. Keeter Jr. Alumni Service Award

President Eric Bruntmyer presenting the 2022 John J. Keeter Jr. Alumni Service Award to Frances (Kesner) Renfroe '60 Hardin-Simmons University

The Alumni Service Award is the highest alumni honor HSU can bestow. It has been presented since 1943 to former student(s) who has contributed the most in his or her field of endeavor toward the betterment of HSU, or who has rendered the greatest service to the University. Awards are selected by a committee whose members are established by a campus leadership role.

Frances (Kesner) Renfroe graduated from HSU in 1960 with her BA in mathematics. After graduation, Ms. Renfroe taught in the public school system for 32 years, in both Rochelle, TX, and San Angelo, TX.

As a student at HSU, Frances was very involved in campus life, as a class officer, as a member of the Cowgirls (president her senior year), as the associate editor of the 1959 Bronco, as a member of Alpha Chi, and as a participant in intramural sports.

Frances has continued to invest in HSU after retirement. She has served as a student teacher supervisor, Academic Foundation board member, HSU Fellowship officer, Alumni Association Board of Directors, and Ex-Cowgirls officer. She gives back to HSU through her service on the Board of Development and as a member of the John G. Hardin Society. In 2022, Frances was recognized as the Retired Faculty Member of the Year.

To view the presentation of the 2022 John J. Keeter Jr. Alumni Service award to Frances (Kesner) Renfroe '60, as well as words of endearment from friends, family, and colleagues, click this link to watch the presentation on YouTube.