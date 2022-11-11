Thank you, Veterans!

HSU Campus HSU

At HSU, we’re honored to serve those who’ve served our country. Our Office of Veteran Student Affairs helps veteran students and eligible family members take advantage of your education benefits.

HSU is a recognized military-friendly school and a participating institution in the Department of Defense Voluntary Education Partnership of Understanding.

HSU participates in the Military Tuition Assistance Program. This program is available to active duty, National Guard and Reserve Component services members. Service members should speak with their Educational Services Officer (ESO) or counselor within their military service prior to enrolling at HSU. Approved courses are eligible for assistance up to $250/semester credit hour. Learn more about the Tuition Assistance Program .

We have a veterans’ benefits coordinator on campus who will help you complete the VA forms required for you to start your academic experience at HSU, as well as provide guidance on choosing the right academic program.

About Hardin-Simmons University

You’ll never find another place like Hardin-Simmons University. We are a Baptist university in Abilene, Texas, with more than 130 years of history and traditions that aren’t matched at any other school, and that gives HSU a personality as big as the West Texas horizon. The mission of Hardin-Simmons University is to be a community dedicated to providing excellence in education enlightened by Christian faith and values. Hardin-Simmons University will be an innovative community of servant scholars engaging the minds and nurturing the spirits of future Christian leaders. To learn more go to www.hsutx.edu !