Hardin-Simmons Looking For 500th Football Victory

HSU Athletics

Texas Lutheran (4-5, 3-4 ASC) at No. 8/10 Hardin-Simmons (8-1, 6-1 ASC)

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 | 1 p.m. | Bulldog Stadium | Seguin, Texas

Game Notes | Broadcast | HSU Audio

The Teams

Hardin-Simmons comes into the game with a record of 8-1 overall and is 6-1 in conference play. Texas Lutheran is 4-5 overall and 3-4 in league play. The Cowboys are coming off a 31-3 win over Howard Payne. Texas Lutheran played its third straight game that ended up being decided by one score in a 21-17 win over Southwestern in Georgetown.

The Coaches

Jesse Burleson is in his 12th season as the head coach for the Cowboys and has posted an 87-30 record at HSU. The Bulldogs are coached by Neal LaHue, who is in his first season as the head coach at TLU. He was the offensive coordinator at Texas A&M-Kingsville prior to coming to TLU and had a successful high school coaching career.

In The Polls

The Cowboys remain ranked No. 8 in the D3football.com poll and No. 10 in the American Football Coaches Association poll. Texas Lutheran is not receiving votes in either poll. The Cowboys have been ranked for 78 straight weeks and in the top 10 for 51 of those weeks.

Quick Hits

▶ The Cowboys are 20-3 all-time against the Bulldogs and have a 9-1 record in Seguin.

▶ If the Cowboys win on Saturday, it will be the 500th win in program history.

▶ The Cowboys are ranked No. 5 in the Region III rankings this week. Most importantly, they are the first pool C team in the region meaning if they were able to win on Saturday and stay in the top Pool C spot in the region that is much different than a year ago. Ultimately last year, the Cowboys were never on the national board as a Pool C team because other teams in the region were ranked higher than them.

Last Time Out

The Cowboys picked up a 31-3 win over Austin College on Saturday. The Kangaroos managed just 158 yards of offense and seven first downs in the contest. HSU had 562 yards of offense and had a kickoff return and punt return for touchdowns called back by penalty.

Next Up

The Cowboys hope to win and put the resume into the hands of the NCAA National Committee for one of the five at-large berths into the NCAA playoffs. The bracket will be announced on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. on NCAA.com. If the Cowboys get into the field, they will most likely play a game on the road in the first round.

Last Time Versus Texas Lutheran

HSU closed the season a year ago with a 65-0 win over Texas Lutheran in Abilene. The Cowboys played an almost flawless game and rolled up 589 yards of offense and held TLU to 146. Kyle Jones was 16-of-24 for 328 yards and five touchdowns in what turned out to be his final game as a Cowboy. Kolby Youngblood had 12 carries for 124 yards in the contest. Davonte Nephew had a 49-yard interception return in the game for the Cowboys.

About Texas Lutheran

The Bulldogs are averaging 364.7 yards and 27.1 points per game while allowing 405.4 yards and 31.2 points per game. They have played three straight one-possession games, winning 17-10 at McMurry, losing 38-35 at home to East Texas Baptist and winning 21-17 at Southwestern last week. Veteran quarterback Seth Cosme has had a good season at quarterback with 2,298 yards on 74.2 percent completion percentage. He also has 18 touchdowns with just three interceptions. Jacob Forton and DaKory Willis share the time at running back. Forton has 10 TDs on the year. Much like the Cowboys, the Bulldogs have a whole bevy of receivers. Aaron Sotelo leads the way with 43 catches for 453 yards and eight touchdowns. Canon Kromis leads the team with 45 tackles.

Youngblood, Featherston Hit Century Mark

Kolby Youngblood and Myles Featherston both topped the century mark in rushing on Saturday as the Cowboys pounded out 353 yards on the ground. Youngblood had 111 yards on nine carries with a touchdown. Featherston added 110 yards and a 30-yard touchdown run. Gaylon Glynn also ran eight times for 76 yards and Colton Marshall had two carries for 48 yards before getting banged up. The 353 yards on the ground was a season high.

Next Man Up

For most of the year, the Cowboys' two starters going into week one have been out of action paving the way for new players to step into bigger-than-expected roles. Nathaniel Finch has been back the last couple of games and working his way back to full speed. Khristion Little has been out since the UMHB game. Braden Hargrove and Jordan Hammonds have stepped into starting roles. Hammons has 6.5 tackles for loss and Hargrove is tied for the team lead in sacks. Jim Hitchcok and Colton Grimes have had great season on the interior. Torii Pullen, Jamion Shaw, Corbin Keidl, Alex Tramell, Cayden Scott, Cody Davis, Brice Cantrell, Jacob Cooksey and Garrett Hurley before he was injured are all younger guys that have stepped into big roles up front for the Cowboys.

Dynamic Duo

Terrell Franklin and Matt Mitchell have played side-by-side for four seasons now and they have put up strikingly similar numbers. Franklin has 180 tackles with 20.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in his career. He also has five interceptions. Mitchell has 182 career tackles and 25.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks. He has two interceptions, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. They have led a defense that has continued to get better as the season has progressed. The defense has allowed less than two touchdowns in six of the nine games.

Rare Air

The Cowboys' senior class of wide receivers has put up some amazing numbers over their career. The fivesome of Kevi Evans, Gatlin Martin, Kai Brinkerhoff, Jalen Crawford and Rae Millsap are on the brink of all having 1,000 career receiving yards. Crawford went over the 1,000-yard mark last week against Austin College and Martin needs 68 yards.

Top Scoring Offense And Defense

In this week's American Southwest Conference stat rankings the Cowboys have the No. 1 scoring offense and the No. 1 scoring defense in the conference. HSU is averaging 45.4 points and allowing just 15.7 per game. As far as yardage, the defense is ranked No. 1 allowing just 275.8 yards per game and the offense ranks third at 445.7 yards per contest.

Ground Game

The Cowboys are also now leading the conference in rushing offense and are just behind UMHB in rushing defense. HSU is now allowing rushing for 222.7 yards per game. HSU has rushed for over 225 yards per game for a season average only five times since bringing back football.

Interceptions

HSU leads the conference and is 10th nationally in interceptions with 16 on the year. The Cowboys get to third all-time with three more. The only HSU teams to have more was the 1992 and 1993 team who both had 27. On the flip side, HSU has thrown just three interceptions which ranks third nationally for the fewest interceptions thrown on the year.

Looking For 500

If the Cowboys win on Saturday, it will be the 500th win in school history. The Cowboys' first win came in 1897 against the Abilene Town Kids. In the 85 seasons of Cowboy football, HSU has a record of 499 wins, 275 losses and 35 ties, has played in eight bowl games, played in 24 postseason playoff games and produced 77 different All-Americans to a total of 103 nods. Three people with ties to the Cowboys are now in the pro football Hall of Fame – Clyde "Bulldog" Turner, former coach Sammy Baugh and Ed Sprinkle. A total of 25 players from Hardin-Simmons have played in the NFL.

Posting Points

The Cowboys are one of just 10 teams in the nation to score 45 or more points per game. HSU currently ranks ninth in scoring in the nation. Undefeated and top-ranked North Central leads the country with 57.8 points per game.