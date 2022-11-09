HSU PA White Coat Ceremony

On Friday, October 7, Hardin-Simmons University’s Physician Assistant (PA) Program honored its students’ success with the annual White Coat Ceremony. Family and friends of students are invited to witness this momentous occasion in the students’ lives each year.

The academic ritual celebrates and commemorates PA students’ entrance into the medical profession as they begin their experience in professional training. Donning their white coats for the first time and taking the PA Professional Oath officially confirms their commitment to patients and the healthcare profession.

“Someone once asked what my favorite part of the HSU PA program is, and it’s an easy answer,” shared Assistant Professor Dr. Clay Bulls in his invocation. “It’s the fact that we’re part of a family that understands and recognizes that what we do is a calling from God. What we do, and what we’re blessed to do, is to get to participate in the healing ministry of Christ.”

In addition to remarks from the Texas Academy of Physician Assistants (TAPA) President-Elect Dr. Janith Mills, Jenni Jamison led a musical performance of “The Summons.”

The keynote speaker this year was Associate Program Director Dr. Tina Butler, who shared advice and encouragement from her years in the profession.

“Right now, you’re learning the names of every bone. Soon, you’ll be fixing them,” she shared with a smile.

Additionally, Dr. Butler shared a piece of scripture with the students:

May the God who gives endurance and encouragement give you the same attitude of mind toward each other that Christ Jesus had, so that with one mind and one voice you may glorify the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ.
Romans 15:5-6

Students were then cloaked by their faculty advisors, one by one, as families and friends gathered around to take pictures and experience their loved ones putting on their white coats for the very first time. A reception followed the recitation of the PA Professional Oath and closing remarks.

Program Director Dr. Jennifer Eames strongly believes in the capabilities of the HSU PA Program to prepare these students for the healthcare profession, sharing, “We will work with them through their education over the next two years as they grow and develop into trained professionals ready to meet the health care needs of the population.”

Hardin-Simmons University

