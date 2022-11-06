Cowboys Shut Down Kangaroos On Senior Day

Photo By Triniti McBride

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ football team celebrated senior day with a 31-3 win over Austin College in American Southwest Conference action on Saturday afternoon at Shelton Stadium.

The Cowboy defense limited Austin College to 158 yards and to just 15 yards passing on the day. HSU rolled up 562 yards of offense on the day, including 353 yards on the ground.

HSU scored first when A.J. Hawkins scored on a 5-yard run with 1:00 to play in the first quarter. Myles Featherston made it 14-0 with a 30-yard touchdown run on the first drive of the second quarter. The Kangaroos scored their only points on a 49-yard field goal by John Aldridge with 6:25 to play in the first half.

Kai Brinkerhoff scored on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Gaylon Glynn with :25 to play in the first half.

In the second half, Grayson Bearden hit a 28-yard field goal and Kolby Youngblood added a 29-yard touchdown run.

Youngblood and Myles Featherston each went over 100 yards rushing. Youngblood had 111 yards and Featherston had 110.

Matt Mitchell led the Cowboy defense with nine tackles, including two for losses. Terrell Franklin, Braden Hargrove and Jim Hitchcock added seven tackles each. Jarrett Pleasant led the Kangaroos with nine tackles.

HSU moved to 8-1 with the win and to 6-1 in the American Southwest Conference. Austin College fell to 1-8 overall and 1-6 in league play.

The Cowboys close the regular season next weekend at Texas Lutheran and a win would be the 500th in Hardin-Simmons football history.

