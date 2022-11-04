Cowgirls Advance To ASC Volleyball Semifinal

Courtesy of UTD

RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons' volleyball team swept the LeTourneau Yellowjackets in the American Southwest Conference volleyball quarterfinal Thursday night, winning 26-24, 32-30, 25-22.

The Cowgirls entered the ASC volleyball tournament for the first time under head coach Breann Shelton this season.

Hardin-Simmons made the third time a charm playing against the Yellowjackets this year, dropping both regular season matches. With a win in the ASC tournament, the Cowgirls can put the matchup to bed and focus on the host and top-seeded Comets for Friday.

The Cowgirls went down to the wire in the first two sets, winning 26-24 in set one and a marathon 32-30 win in set two. HSU finished off LeTourneau with a 25-22 third set to take the elimination game.

In the 32-30 win in set two, HSU fell behind 6-0 and then were able to fight off four set points by LeTourneau. In the first and last sets, the Cowgirls won the final three points to earn the set.

Three Cowgirls had double-figure kills, Liz Underwood and Aubree McCann with 12 and Gabby Jones with 11 kills. Ali Meyer led the team with 25 assists and McCann led with 21 digs.

The win was the first in the ASC tournament for the Cowgirls since a 2017 win over UT Tyler. The Cowgirls are pursuing their sixth ASC title and first since 2013.

The Cowgirls advance to the semifinal against UT Dallas on Friday night at 5 p.m. in Richardson for a chance at a berth in the ASC Volleyball Championship game.